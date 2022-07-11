Last updated on .From the section Women's Euro 2022

"I just can't put it into words," said England's hat-trick hero Beth Mead.

Fellow goalscorer Ellen White also struggled to find the right response as she added: "I don't even know how you describe it."

England's sensational, record-breaking 8-0 win over Norway was beyond even their wildest dreams.

As the full-time whistle blew in Brighton there was an air of 'what have we just done?' in the England camp after they routed a side ranked 11th in the world.

"I don't think I even dreamed of this," Mead told BBC One. "I'm just so happy I got the goals to help the team.

"I'm just loving being here, loving being part of this team and loving every minute."

'These are the moments we need to enjoy'

Mead's first two goals came in the middle of a thrilling 11-minute passage that saw England net four times, scoring with virtually every attack.

The Arsenal forward, who was omitted from Team GB's Olympic squad in 2021, completed her hat-trick with a tap-in late on.

Mead's tally of four goals from two matches is the best at the tournament so far.

"It's an incredible feeling to feel how I do right now," she added. "The girls need to enjoy this one. These are the moments we need to enjoy."

White moves within one of Rooney's goal record

England's dazzling display and Mead's treble also put Ellen White's two-goal feat - taking her tally to 52 and one shy of Wayne Rooney's all-time record mark for men and women - in the shade.

But even White, a World Cup bronze boot winner and playing in her 110th match for the Lionesses, looked giddy with delight at her team's performance.

"You could probably see it on our faces in that first half, it was just unreal," she told BBC One.

"Another two goals in the second half - it's just crazy, mental.

"The noise and the atmosphere is absolutely insane. We're so thankful for that support. Hopefully we can continue to grow as a team but I hope everyone's proud of us."

Russo makes her mark off the bench

In just 41 minutes at the Amex Stadium, England equalled the record for the largest margin of victory in a Euros match (six) before substitute Alessia Russo headed in an unparalleled seventh.

It was the 23-year-old Manchester United forward's first goal at a major tournament in what was only her 10th England cap.

And just like her fellow forwards she was equally dumbfounded by the dominance of the competition's host nation.

"Scoring the goal was unbelievable, it's what dreams are made of," Russo told BBC Two.

"In front of all the home fans, it was spectacular tonight. It's almost like a 'pinch me' moment. Having all the fans out there was great to see."

'We'll stay really grounded'

There was one voice, though, who offered words of caution and that was manager Sarina Wiegman.

She urged her team to stay focused, with England's final Group A fixture against Northern Ireland on Friday.

"It was a very special night, we didn't expect to make such a big win, but we played really well," Wiegman told BBC Two.

"We really exploited their weaknesses and we're really happy - but at the same time it's just one game. We'll enjoy the moment but we'll stay really grounded. 'What's going on here?' - that was going through my mind.

"Norway didn't have the answers. We created chances, scored goals and it was very enjoyable to watch.

"We really showed our qualities. The fans have been really nice again, almost 30,000 of them. We just need to enjoy that moment, relax a little bit then start preparing for the next game."