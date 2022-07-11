Last updated on .From the section Women's Euro 2022

England made history thrashing Norway 8-0 on a record-breaking night in Brighton to continue their home Euros in style.

In just one half of football, England equalled the record for most goals scored by a team in a European Women's Championship match, going into the break 6-0 up.

And they continued their goalscoring brilliance in the second half to round off one of their greatest victories.

Where does the Lionesses' win rank? England have hit six or more on four separate occasions at a tournament, BBC Sport takes a look at those huge wins.

England 6-1 Argentina

World Cup, 2007

Jill Scott scored England's second goal against Argentina

Having not made a World Cup appearance for 12 years, England qualified for the quarter-finals of the 2007 tournament in China in style by hitting six past Argentina.

Needing a 2-0 goal victory to progress to the last eight, England were two up after 10 minutes in Chengdu thanks to Eva Gonzalez's headed own goal and Jill Scott's speculative shot.

Catalina Perez was sent off early in the second half, giving away a penalty that was converted by Fara Williams.

Argentina pulled a goal back through Gonzalez's free-kick, but Kelly Smith struck twice more and Vicky Exley made it 6-1 with a confident penalty.

It set up a quarter-final with USA but England were unable to recreate their magic in a 3-0 loss.

England 6-0 Scotland

European Championship, 2017

Jodie Taylor scored a hat-trick as England thrashed arch-rivals Scotland in their opening match of Euro 2017 in the Netherlands.

The Arsenal forward made her mark in her first European Championship with two first-half goals, and added a lobbed third.

Ellen White scored a seventh goal in nine games when she followed up Jill Scott's strike against the bar to make it 3-0 before half-time and, following Taylor's third, Jordan Nobbs' volley and Toni Duggan's injury-time header completed the rout.

England who, at fifth in the world rankings, were 16 places above Anna Signeul's team, lived up to their status as one of the favourites for the tournament following their third-place finish at the World Cup two years before.

They reached the semi-finals but fell to hosts the Netherlands 3-0.

England 6-0 South Africa

Cyprus Cup, 2009

England's Katie Chapman starred with two late goals against South Africa in the 2009 Cyprus Cup

An eight-team invitational tournament, England went on to win the final against Canada but it was in their opening group match where they racked up six goals.

Hope Powell's team were in charge from the early stages and brushed aside a South Africa team that sat 48 places below them in the world rankings.

Captain Fara Williams opened the scoring, sliding the ball home from an 18th-minute headed pass by her Everton team mate Jill Scott.

The lead was doubled 60 seconds as Alex Scott crossed for Chelsea striker Lianne Sanderson to score from close range.

Striker Kelly Smith hit the third goal with an angled shot three minutes before the interval and nine minutes after the break then Leeds Carnegie defender Steph Houghton recorded her first England goal, a header from substitute Rachel Yankey's corner.

Two late goals by substitute Katie Chapman wrapped up a conclusive England victory in Larnaca.

England 8-0 Norway

European Championship, 2022

And now there's a new record as England stunned a Norway side ranked 11th in the world and many people's dark horses to reach the later stages of this year's tournament.

In front of a packed Amex Stadium in Brighton, England benefitted from a soft early penalty, buried by Georgia Stanway, which opened the floodgates for a record-breaking evening.

Lauren Hemp added a second with a tap-in and Ellen White then made it 3-0, slotting home when one-on-one.

Two Beth Mead goals followed with White then adding a second on the stroke of half-time to conclude a sensational first half of football.

And the goals kept on coming after the break with Alessia Russo adding a record-breaking seventh before Mead completed her hat-trick nine minutes from time.

The result guaranteed the Lionesses progression from Group A as winners.