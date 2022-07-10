Last updated on .From the section Motherwell

Josh Morris has joined Motherwell from Salford City

New Motherwell signing Josh Morris has "great energy and a lovely left foot", according to boss Graham Alexander.

The attacker, 30, joins from Salford City, Alexander's former club, and has also worked under the Fir Park boss at Fleetwood Town and Scunthorpe United.

Morris, who has penned a two-year deal, is Motherwell's third summer addition, following defender Paul McGinn and midfielder Blair Spittal.

"He was an integral part of successful teams I managed," said Alexander.

"He has great energy and a work ethic to match, a lovely left foot and real quality in the final third."

Morris can play on either side of a front three and is also comfortable playing deeper in midfield.

He progressed through the Blackburn Rovers youth system, earning a first-team debut in 2010 and making 22 appearances in all, including six in the Premier League.

After five loan stints, he left Ewood Park for Bradford City in 2015, and also featured for Scunthorpe and Fleetwood before joining Salford last year.

Find all the latest football transfers on our dedicated page.