Aberdeen

Aberdeen are closing in on the signing of Benfica striker Luis Lopes.

The 22-year-old has scored 11 goals in 42 outings for the Portuguese giant's B side, but has never featured for their first team.

Lopes, also known as Duk, has represented Portugal at Under-18 and U19 level, but made his international debut for Cape Verde last month.

Should Lopes secure a visa, he is set to become Jim Goodwin's seventh summer signing.

The Aberdeen manager is keen to bolster his attacking options, with Christian Ramirez and new addition Bojan Miovski his only out-and-out senior strikers.

As he reshapes the Pittodrie squad, Goodwin has already recruited goalkeeper Kelle Roos, defenders Anthony Stewart, Jayden Richardson and Liam Scales, and midfielder Ylber Ramadani, who arrived at Cormack Park to meet his new team-mates on Monday.

Roos, Stewart, Scales and Richardson made their competitive debuts in Sunday's 2-0 Scottish League Cup win over Peterhead, with Stewart captaining the team.

Aberdeen have recouped significant transfer income this summer, with Calvin Ramsay joining Liverpool for an initial £4.2m fee, and Lewis Ferguson in Italy to complete a move to Bologna reported to be worth £3m.

