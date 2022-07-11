Last updated on .From the section Football

Wayne Rooney left Derby County earlier this summer

Wayne Rooney has agreed to return to Major League Soccer side DC United as the club's new head coach.

England's record goalscorer Rooney, 36, stood down as Derby County manager last month after guiding the Rams through a tortuous period in the club's history.

His first job in management saw him lead the club through administration and relegation to League One.

Rooney spent 18 months in Washington at DC United before joining Derby as a player-coach in January 2020.

He was put in interim charge of the team in November of that year with the club bottom of the Championship after they parted company with Phillip Cocu.

Rooney was confirmed in the post on a two-and-half-year contract three months later, a decision which prompted him to confirm his retirement as a player.

Manchester United's record goalscorer was earmarked to continue in his role had Chris Kirchner's controversial takeover of Derby been completed, but he left after it fell through.

DC United have been without a manager since April, are second bottom of the Eastern Conference and were beaten 7-0 by Philadelphia Union on Friday.

The former Everton forward, who made his professional debut for the Toffees in August 2002 aged just 16, is expected to be unveiled by DC on Tuesday.