Everton fans poured on to the Goodison Park pitch at full-time after the Toffees secured their Premier League status in dramatic fashion

Everton have been charged by the Football Association for the pitch invasions during and after their victory over Crystal Palace in May.

The Toffees went 2-0 down before coming back to win 3-2 to secure their Premier League status.

Fans invaded the pitch at the end of the game and Palace boss Patrick Vieira was involved in an altercation with a supporter.

Everton have until Monday, 18 July to provide a response.

Fans also went onto the Goodison Park pitch after Dominic Calvert-Lewin's winning goal in the 84th minute.

"Everton have been charged with two breaches of FA rule E20," said the FA.

"It is alleged that in the 84th minute and then following completion of the fixture, Everton FC failed to ensure that its spectators, and all persons purporting to be its supporters or followers, conducted themselves in an orderly fashion and refrained from using threatening and/or violent behaviour while encroaching onto the pitch area."

During the pitch invasion after the game, Vieira appeared to aim a kick at a fan after being taunted by him.

Merseyside police spoke to both Vieira and the supporter and, along with the FA, took no action over the incident.