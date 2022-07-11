Close menu

Gareth Bale: Wales captain targets Euro 2024 with long-term stay at LAFC

Last updated on .From the section Welshcomments58

Gareth Bale smiles and gives a thumbs up as he addresses the media
Gareth Bale is Wales' all-time leading scorer in men's football with 39 goals

Wales captain Gareth Bale is targeting Euro 2024 - and maybe the 2026 World Cup - after declaring he has joined Los Angeles FC for the long term.

The 32-year-old forward joined LAFC on a free transfer from Real Madrid, with an option to stay for the 2024 season.

Bale dismissed the notion he has only signed in order to be fit for the World Cup later this year.

"Being here gives me the best possible chance to make it to the Euros and, you never know, maybe one more," he said.

"I still have many years to come. I haven't come here just to be here for six or 12 months. I've come here to try and be here as long as possible.

"I want to do as well as I can, make my mark on this league and this team, and I'm looking forward to the future. It's not just a short thing.

"It gives me the best opportunity to keep going to the next Euros, maybe further."

Bale was speaking at his first news conference as an LAFC player at the club's Banc of California Stadium on Monday, having arrived in the United States last Friday.

Hours after landing in California, Bale watched from the stands as LAFC beat city rivals LA Galaxy 3-2 before being introduced to the crowd after the game.

The five-time Champions League winner described the welcome as "incredible" and, having joined his new team-mates for a first training session this week, he is now looking forward to making his debut for the high-flying Major League Soccer side.

Bale's comments will also be a source of great relief and excitement for Wales fans, who are looking forward to their country's first appearance at a World Cup since 1958 in Qatar later this year.

There had been speculation Bale would retire if Wales failed to qualify but, as well as stating his long-term commitment to LAFC, Bale appeared to hint at a desire to play at the 2026 World Cup.

"I haven't come here for the short term," he said.

"I think being here gives me the best possible chance to make it to the Euros and, you never know, maybe one more.

"That's my goal. I'm here to play a big part and I'm really looking forward to getting started.

"I've watched the MLS for a long time. The time difference makes it difficult but I always tried to watch it on TV.

"The standard here is really increasing and it's a lot better than people in Europe think. The league is improving, the stadiums are improving, the teams are improving so it's a league that's really on the rise.

"I don't think anyone sees it [MLS] now as a retirement league. It's physical, it's demanding.

"This club is new but it feels like it's been here forever. I'm looking forward to being a part of it."

Comments

Join the conversation

58 comments

  • Comment posted by Mouldy Arse, today at 00:18

    We’re just double checking this comment.

  • Comment posted by Terrier_fan, today at 00:17

    The only thing he is targeting is the wage. How much dosh does he need?

    • Reply posted by timbo, today at 00:22

      timbo replied:
      He made PLENTY during his decade in Spain.

  • Comment posted by brackensmammy, today at 00:17

    May as well prolong the international career after going into semi retirement at club level.

  • Comment posted by fair1, today at 00:09

    USPGA are delighted they've got another a guy from Europe who likes to play Golf!

    Rumours the Yanks offered the most money, Bale says "he wants to improve the sport" nothing to do with bucket loads of cash! I wonder if the Saudis had offered cash how the British public & all the yanks on BBC HYS would react?

  • Comment posted by Ollie Gark, today at 00:04

    The epitome of everything that is wrong about football. The guy wasted years of his playing career, just to get the better or Real Madrid and now those years are gone. And now he's off to receive a disgusting salary. And I'm sure that somebody will tell me that I'd do the same.

    • Reply posted by Red_Dragon27, today at 00:16

      Red_Dragon27 replied:
      We’re just double checking this comment.

  • Comment posted by Champ20ns, today at 00:02

    First Wales. Then golf. Then LAFC.

  • Comment posted by Dean, today at 00:01

    Warm weather, he'll be the teams marque player, he'll be able to maintain his fitness, he can play in whatever games he decides, there are LOADS of golf courses, a friendly press, maybe some good sponsorship deals to make up for the poor wages (relatively, of course...), and the ability to pop over to Wales whenever they play, as well as a new culture where Spanish is useful.

    All good!!

  • Comment posted by smudger, today at 00:00

    It’s a great move at his stage of his career. I think he can make euro 24 and that will be it. The lad is a legend in Wales and rightly so, although I would argue John Charles was better.

    • Reply posted by hamster, today at 00:07

      hamster replied:
      who lol

  • Comment posted by kevmorris, at 23:59 11 Jul

    We’re just double checking this comment.

  • Comment posted by TheSecretPundit, at 23:59 11 Jul

    I watch some MLS games and they're actually not bad quality. LAFC being top of the league are a very decent side.

  • Comment posted by Cap haddock, at 23:59 11 Jul

    A talisman for Wales, outstanding talent
    and a genuine good guy, over 100 international caps and rising, plus the English are still jealous proved by the bitter comments on here

    • Reply posted by smudger, today at 00:02

      smudger replied:
      40 goals for a winger too. Better than any Brit this century without doubt.

  • Comment posted by Wozza, at 23:53 11 Jul

    His proficiency in Spanish will come in handy in Los Angeles

  • Comment posted by gingieb63, at 23:52 11 Jul

    Not enough golf courses in wales

  • Comment posted by Jim ll r__e it, at 23:47 11 Jul

    He’s still got it even if he is turning a tad grey on the sides! Good luck to the geezer.

  • Comment posted by metalzimmerman, at 23:47 11 Jul

    What an idiot he is.

  • Comment posted by BrianDubai, at 23:41 11 Jul

    yep.....that's where all players go to prolong their international careers.

  • Comment posted by dsl000001, at 23:40 11 Jul

    I’m a Brit ex pat and season ticket holder at NYCFC. The standard is way better than many give it credit for. The best teams would be top of the Championship and that’s plenty good enough for me. Its hugely entertaining and getting better quickly.

    Its also a league that (LAFC aside) has shifted its recruitment strategy to young up and coming players who will move onto Europe and doing that well.

    • Reply posted by Shyster Fyester, at 23:59 11 Jul

      Shyster Fyester replied:
      Sun, beach, loads of money to wind down the effort in a retirement league and most importantly, brilliant Golf courses nearby.

      Whats not to like?

      Good choice Gareth.

      Now about that Grade 1 all over you wanted...are you sure?

  • Comment posted by PaperBrick, at 23:32 11 Jul

    Good to see that he's at his boyhood club now.

  • Comment posted by Wee Brian, at 23:29 11 Jul

    Who cares?
    No watches this rubbish.
    The standard is deplorable.
    US Football should get it’s own section.

    • Reply posted by RJM, at 23:53 11 Jul

      RJM replied:
      Wait, are you saying that the EPL is a better quality of football than what they play in America? What incredible insight, it's not like the entire world already knew that....Perhaps you should try a winter holiday in Los Angeles and reconsider.

  • Comment posted by kennycanuck, at 23:28 11 Jul

    "But I always tried to watch it on TV."
    Sure Gareth. Sure.

Top Stories

Also in Sport

Elsewhere on the BBC