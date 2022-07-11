Close menu

Gareth Bale: Wales captain targets Euro 2024 with long-term stay at LAFC

Gareth Bale smiles and gives a thumbs up as he addresses the media
Gareth Bale is Wales' all-time leading scorer in men's football with 39 goals

Wales captain Gareth Bale is targeting Euro 2024 - and maybe the 2026 World Cup - after declaring he has joined Los Angeles FC for the long term.

The 32-year-old forward joined LAFC on a free transfer from Real Madrid, with an option to stay for the 2024 season.

Bale dismissed the notion he has only signed in order to be fit for the World Cup later this year.

"Being here gives me the best possible chance to make it to the Euros and, you never know, maybe one more," he said.

"I still have many years to come. I haven't come here just to be here for six or 12 months. I've come here to try and be here as long as possible.

"I want to do as well as I can, make my mark on this league and this team, and I'm looking forward to the future. It's not just a short thing.

"It gives me the best opportunity to keep going to the next Euros, maybe further."

Bale was speaking at his first news conference as an LAFC player at the club's Banc of California Stadium on Monday, having arrived in the United States last Friday.

Hours after landing in California, Bale watched from the stands as LAFC beat city rivals LA Galaxy 3-2 before being introduced to the crowd after the game.

The five-time Champions League winner described the welcome as "incredible" and, having joined his new team-mates for a first training session this week, he is now looking forward to making his debut for the high-flying Major League Soccer side.

Bale's comments will also be a source of great relief and excitement for Wales fans, who are looking forward to their country's first appearance at a World Cup since 1958 in Qatar later this year.

There had been speculation Bale would retire if Wales failed to qualify but, as well as stating his long-term commitment to LAFC, Bale appeared to hint at a desire to play at the 2026 World Cup.

"I haven't come here for the short term," he said.

"I think being here gives me the best possible chance to make it to the Euros and, you never know, maybe one more.

"That's my goal. I'm here to play a big part and I'm really looking forward to getting started.

"I've watched the MLS for a long time. The time difference makes it difficult but I always tried to watch it on TV.

"The standard here is really increasing and it's a lot better than people in Europe think. The league is improving, the stadiums are improving, the teams are improving so it's a league that's really on the rise.

"I don't think anyone sees it [MLS] now as a retirement league. It's physical, it's demanding.

"This club is new but it feels like it's been here forever. I'm looking forward to being a part of it."

  • Comment posted by kevmorris, at 23:59 11 Jul

    We’re just double checking this comment.

  • Comment posted by TheSecretPundit, at 23:59 11 Jul

    I watch some MLS games and they're actually not bad quality. LAFC being top of the league are a very decent side.

  • Comment posted by Cap haddock, at 23:59 11 Jul

    A talisman for Wales, outstanding talent
    and a genuine good guy, over 100 international caps and rising, plus the English are still jealous proved by the bitter comments on here

  • Comment posted by Wozza, at 23:53 11 Jul

    His proficiency in Spanish will come in handy in Los Angeles

  • Comment posted by gingieb63, at 23:52 11 Jul

    Not enough golf courses in wales

  • Comment posted by Jim ll r__e it, at 23:47 11 Jul

    He’s still got it even if he is turning a tad grey on the sides! Good luck to the geezer.

  • Comment posted by metalzimmerman, at 23:47 11 Jul

    What an idiot he is.

  • Comment posted by BrianDubai, at 23:41 11 Jul

    yep.....that's where all players go to prolong their international careers.

  • Comment posted by dsl000001, at 23:40 11 Jul

    I’m a Brit ex pat and season ticket holder at NYCFC. The standard is way better than many give it credit for. The best teams would be top of the Championship and that’s plenty good enough for me. Its hugely entertaining and getting better quickly.

    Its also a league that (LAFC aside) has shifted its recruitment strategy to young up and coming players who will move onto Europe and doing that well.

    • Reply posted by Shyster Fyester, at 23:59 11 Jul

      Shyster Fyester replied:
      Sun, beach, loads of money to wind down the effort in a retirement league and most importantly, brilliant Golf courses nearby.

      Whats not to like?

      Good choice Gareth.

      Now about that Grade 1 all over you wanted...are you sure?

  • Comment posted by PaperBrick, at 23:32 11 Jul

    Good to see that he's at his boyhood club now.

  • Comment posted by Wee Brian, at 23:29 11 Jul

    Who cares?
    No watches this rubbish.
    The standard is deplorable.
    US Football should get it’s own section.

    • Reply posted by RJM, at 23:53 11 Jul

      RJM replied:
      Wait, are you saying that the EPL is a better quality of football than what they play in America? What incredible insight, it's not like the entire world already knew that....Perhaps you should try a winter holiday in Los Angeles and reconsider.

  • Comment posted by kennycanuck, at 23:28 11 Jul

    "But I always tried to watch it on TV."
    Sure Gareth. Sure.

  • Comment posted by norm, at 23:28 11 Jul

    Nice to see him smiling again, hopefully it's the start of a great last few years, could be a perfect deal for both. LAFC fans seem like a great crack.

    Good luck to you Gaz

  • Comment posted by JonB, at 23:27 11 Jul

    I don't really get the Bale-bashing. He scored over 100 goals for Real Madrid, winning three La Ligas and FIVE Champions Leagues – including putting them ahead in the 2014 final and scoring twice in the 2018 final. He inspired Wales to the semi-final of Euro 2016 – scoring three goals along the way – and has now captained them to their first World Cup in over 60 years.

    Sounds like success to me.

    • Reply posted by Etta Currie, at 23:28 11 Jul

      Etta Currie replied:
      Leek coloured spectacles.

  • Comment posted by Etta Currie, at 23:26 11 Jul

    He’s got about as much integrity as Pogba. I’m embarrassed for him.

    • Reply posted by BG_184, at 23:43 11 Jul

      BG_184 replied:
      Embarrassed for him? He went from Southampton to Spurs to Madrid where he won a load of trophies and has helped put his national team into the Euros and the World Cup. What has he done that makes you embarrassed for him? And who gave you that privilege?

  • Comment posted by Ron Swansons mustache, at 23:25 11 Jul

    At least Dick Turpin wore a mask.🤑

  • Comment posted by unknown, at 23:24 11 Jul

    Will he be a bench warmer for next 4 years?🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤪🤪🤪🤪🤪🤪🤪🤪

  • Comment posted by Daveyboy12, at 23:22 11 Jul

    What a waste of a natural talent ..... all about money which is so really sad .. but that’s footballers for you xx

    • Reply posted by Cap haddock, at 23:55 11 Jul

      Cap haddock replied:
      Hes on 25k a week

  • Comment posted by blue cheese, at 23:16 11 Jul

    Will he be using sign language to communicate?

    • Reply posted by blue cheese, at 23:17 11 Jul

      blue cheese replied:
      And gestures *

  • Comment posted by Liofa73, at 23:13 11 Jul

    It wasn't about the money, he wanted to play for Cardiff... then he moves to LA. Hmmm...

    • Reply posted by Cap haddock, at 23:55 11 Jul

      Cap haddock replied:
      On less at LA than Cardiff offered

