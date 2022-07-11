Close menu
Women's European Championship - Group B
GermanyGermany2SpainSpain0

Euro 2022: Germany win Group B and move into quarter-finals with 2-0 win over Spain

By Michael EmonsBBC Sport

Last updated on .From the section Women's Euro 2022

Alexandra Popp
Alexandra Popp scored her 55th goal for Germany on her first ever start at a European Women's Championship match

Eight-time European champions Germany defeated Spain to secure top spot in Group B and avoid a Euro 2022 quarter-final tie with hosts England.

Germany were gifted an early goal when Spanish goalkeeper Sandra Panos' clearance fell straight to Klara Buhl and she scored with a low strike.

Lucia Garcia had a chance to level, but could only shoot into the side netting.

Alexandra Popp, who only returned to action in March after 10 months out with a knee injury, headed in a second.

The Wolfsburg striker had missed both Euro 2013 and Euro 2017 with ankle injuries, but claimed her second goal at these Euros after scoring as a substitute in the 4-0 win over Denmark on Friday.

Pre-tournament favourites Spain play the Danes on Saturday and the winners will finish second and face England in the last eight, while the losers will be eliminated on the head-to-head rule, which is used if teams finish level on points.

If the game ends in a draw, Spain will finish second thanks to a better overall goal difference.

England, aiming to win the tournament for the first time, recorded the biggest victory in the competition's history with an 8-0 thrashing of Norway on Monday to finish top of Group A.

Spain lose for first time since 2020

Earlier on Tuesday, Spain midfielder Alexia Putellas, the reigning Ballon d'Or winner, underwent surgery in Barcelona after she suffered a ruptured anterior cruciate ligament injury in training in England three days before their opening match against Finland.

Barca said the surgery was successful, although Putellas, who watched her team while on crutches from the stands in Milton Keynes for that 4-1 win on Friday, will be out of action for between 10-12 months.

That means she is likely to miss all of the 2022-23 season and it could also keep her out of the 2023 World Cup in July and August in Australia and New Zealand.

Putellas' injury was the second setback Spain faced before the tournament started with record goalscorer Jennifer Hermoso also suffering a knee injury in June.

Both players were severely missed against the Germans with Spain failing to score from any of their 12 attempts.

They had fallen behind after only 50 seconds against Finland and again conceded early, this time inside three minutes.

There looked to be no danger when the ball was passed back to Panos, but her clearance hit Buhl and she took a touch to take it away from Spain captain Irene Paredes before arrowing a finish into the bottom corner.

Spain had chances to score but striker Garcia missed from a tight angle after she had taken the ball around Germany goalkeeper Merle Frohms, while Patricia Guijarro and Mariona Caldentey were also denied.

Germany, fifth in the world rankings and two places above Spain, had only 30% possession, but scored from both their shots on target in front of a crowd of 16,037 at the Brentford Community Stadium.

After the first goal, Popp, starting as Lea Schuller was ruled out after a positive Covid-19 test, glanced in a 36th-minute header from Felicitas Rauch's corner to put the game beyond Spain.

This loss ended a 24-match unbeaten run for the Spaniards - beaten for the first time since a 1-0 defeat by world champions the United States in the SheBelieves Cup in March 2020.

Player of the match

PoppAlexandra Popp

with an average of 8.07

Germany

  1. Squad number11Player namePopp
    Average rating

    8.07

  2. Squad number5Player nameHegering
    Average rating

    8.03

  3. Squad number1Player nameFrohms
    Average rating

    8.02

  4. Squad number19Player nameBühl
    Average rating

    7.90

  5. Squad number15Player nameGwinn
    Average rating

    7.80

  6. Squad number16Player nameDallmann
    Average rating

    7.65

  7. Squad number4Player nameLattwein
    Average rating

    7.40

  8. Squad number18Player nameWaßmuth
    Average rating

    7.40

  9. Squad number22Player nameBrand
    Average rating

    7.24

  10. Squad number2Player nameKleinherne
    Average rating

    7.23

  11. Squad number9Player nameHuth
    Average rating

    7.23

  12. Squad number3Player nameHendrich
    Average rating

    7.15

  13. Squad number17Player nameRauch
    Average rating

    6.96

  14. Squad number13Player nameDäbritz
    Average rating

    6.86

  15. Squad number20Player nameMagull
    Average rating

    6.67

  16. Squad number6Player nameOberdorf
    Average rating

    6.53

Spain

  1. Squad number8Player nameMariona Caldentey
    Average rating

    6.63

  2. Squad number17Player nameGarcía
    Average rating

    6.15

  3. Squad number12Player namePatri Guijarro
    Average rating

    6.08

  4. Squad number7Player nameGuerrero
    Average rating

    6.05

  5. Squad number6Player nameBonmatí
    Average rating

    6.00

  6. Squad number21Player nameGarcía
    Average rating

    6.00

  7. Squad number3Player nameAleixandri
    Average rating

    5.92

  8. Squad number11Player nameCardona
    Average rating

    5.89

  9. Squad number10Player namedel Castillo
    Average rating

    5.79

  10. Squad number22Player namePina
    Average rating

    5.78

  11. Squad number4Player nameParedes
    Average rating

    5.77

  12. Squad number15Player nameOuahabi
    Average rating

    5.62

  13. Squad number16Player nameMapi León
    Average rating

    5.46

  14. Squad number2Player nameBatlle
    Average rating

    5.35

  15. Squad number13Player namePaños
    Average rating

    4.25

Line-ups

Germany

Formation 4-3-3

  • 1Frohms
  • 15Gwinn
  • 3Hendrich
  • 5Hegering
  • 17RauchBooked at 27minsSubstituted forKleinherneat 62'minutes
  • 6OberdorfBooked at 86mins
  • 13DäbritzSubstituted forDallmannat 72'minutes
  • 20MagullSubstituted forLattweinat 45'minutes
  • 9Huth
  • 11PoppSubstituted forWaßmuthat 62'minutes
  • 19BühlSubstituted forBrandat 87'minutes

Substitutes

  • 2Kleinherne
  • 4Lattwein
  • 8Lohmann
  • 10Freigang
  • 12Schult
  • 14Anyomi
  • 16Dallmann
  • 18Waßmuth
  • 21Berger
  • 22Brand
  • 23Doorsoun

Spain

Formation 4-1-4-1

  • 13Paños
  • 2Batlle
  • 4Paredes
  • 16León Cebrián
  • 15Ouahabi
  • 3AleixandriSubstituted fordel Castilloat 70'minutes
  • 21GarcíaSubstituted forCardonaat 70'minutes
  • 6Bonmatí
  • 12Guijarro Gutiérrez
  • 8Caldentey OliverSubstituted forGuerreroat 84'minutes
  • 17GarcíaSubstituted forPinaat 62'minutes

Substitutes

  • 1Gallardo Núñez
  • 5Andrés
  • 7Guerrero
  • 9González
  • 10del Castillo
  • 11Cardona
  • 14Sarriegi
  • 18Abelleira
  • 19Carmona
  • 20Pereira
  • 22Pina
  • 23Rodríguez Rivero
Referee:
Stéphanie Frappart
Attendance:
16,037

Match Stats

Home TeamGermanyAway TeamSpain
Possession
Home30%
Away70%
Shots
Home8
Away12
Shots on Target
Home2
Away3
Corners
Home4
Away6
Fouls
Home16
Away9

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Germany 2, Spain 0.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Germany 2, Spain 0.

  3. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Irene Guerrero (Spain) left footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Patri Guijarro.

  4. Post update

    Mapi León (Spain) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  5. Post update

    Foul by Jule Brand (Germany).

  6. Substitution

    Substitution, Germany. Jule Brand replaces Klara Bühl.

  7. Booking

    Lena Oberdorf (Germany) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  8. Post update

    Athenea del Castillo (Spain) wins a free kick on the left wing.

  9. Post update

    Foul by Lena Oberdorf (Germany).

  10. Substitution

    Substitution, Spain. Irene Guerrero replaces Mariona Caldentey.

  11. Post update

    Mariona Caldentey (Spain) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  12. Post update

    Foul by Lena Oberdorf (Germany).

  13. Post update

    Foul by Athenea del Castillo (Spain).

  14. Post update

    Giulia Gwinn (Germany) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  15. Post update

    Offside, Germany. Lena Lattwein tries a through ball, but Tabea Waßmuth is caught offside.

  16. Post update

    Foul by Aitana Bonmatí (Spain).

  17. Post update

    Sophia Kleinherne (Germany) wins a free kick on the left wing.

  18. Post update

    Foul by Marta Cardona (Spain).

  19. Post update

    Sophia Kleinherne (Germany) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  20. Post update

    Hand ball by Marina Hegering (Germany).

Page 1 of 5
Navigate to the last page

As It Stands

A

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1England22009096
2Austria21012113
3Norway210149-53
4Northern Ireland200216-50

B

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Germany22006066
2Spain21014313
3Denmark210114-33
4Finland200215-40

C

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Portugal10102201
2Switzerland10102201
3Netherlands10101101
4Sweden10101101

D

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1France11005143
2Iceland10101101
3Belgium10101101
4Italy100115-40
View full Women's European Championship tables

