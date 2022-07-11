Sean McConville: Accrington Stanley stalwart signs new two-year deal
Last updated on .From the section Accrington
Midfielder Sean McConville has signed a new two-year contract with League One side Accrington Stanley to run to the end of the 2023-24 season.
The 33-year-old has become a modern-day legend with Stanley, making a club record 388 English Football League appearances, and scored 65 goals.
McConville made his debut during his first stint at the club against Bournemouth in February 2009.
"Sean is an outstanding servant to the club," boss John Coleman said.
"We know exactly what we get and he never leaves anything on the pitch, he gives his all."
McConville told the club website: "The biggest thing is I love playing for the club. I love everything about it, I love coming in every morning, I have got a relationship with most of the fans. I would love to end my career here."