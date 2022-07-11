Last updated on .From the section Accrington

Sean McConville has played nearly 400 games for Accrington

Midfielder Sean McConville has signed a new two-year contract with League One side Accrington Stanley to run to the end of the 2023-24 season.

The 33-year-old has become a modern-day legend with Stanley, making a club record 388 English Football League appearances, and scored 65 goals.

McConville made his debut during his first stint at the club against Bournemouth in February 2009.

"Sean is an outstanding servant to the club," boss John Coleman said.

"We know exactly what we get and he never leaves anything on the pitch, he gives his all."