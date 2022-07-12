Match ends, Denmark Women 1, Finland Women 0.
Pernille Harder's second-half goal ensured Denmark kept their hopes of progressing from Group B alive as they overcame a determined Finland at Euro 2022.
With both nations were seeking to respond to heavy opening-game defeats and reignite their hopes of reaching the quarter-finals, it was the 2017 finalists who deservedly prevailed at Stadium MK.
Chelsea forward Harder eventually ended Finland's resistance in the 72nd minute, heading in from close range after Karen Holmgaard's attempt had rebounded off the crossbar.
Denmark had dominated the contest but Lars Sondergaard's side found themselves frustrated in their efforts to force a breakthrough.
Forward Nadia Nadim went closest in the first half as she directed Sara Thrige's low cross towards goal - but Finland goalkeeper Tinja-Riikka Korpela managed to prevent the ball from trickling into the bottom corner.
A slick attacking move also resulted in Katrine Veje's low drive from the edge of the penalty area being saved by Korpela before the interval, while the Finnish skipper denied Holmgaard midway through the second period.
Finland, whose first attempt on target did not come until the 60th minute through a Ria Oling strike from distance, will be knocked out of the tournament later if Spain fail to beat Germany in their clash that kicks off at 20:00 BST.
Danes eventually make breakthrough
The odds of a successful group campaign were already against these two nations before the opening round of fixtures, when Denmark were thrashed 4-0 by eight-time winners Germany and tournament favourites Spain recovered from an early setback to overcome Finland 4-1.
With victory crucial to both sides, Denmark offered the greater attacking threat from the start, but were initially unable to make their superiority count despite 10 first-half attempts.
By far their best opportunity fell to Nadim after 12 minutes, but the 34-year-old - who fled Afghanistan as a child refugee more than 20 years ago - could not get enough power behind her first-time shot, allowing the busy Korpela enough time to scramble across her goal to save.
Nadim was again unable to add the finishing touch to another dangerous move as Finland were immediately put under pressure after the restart, while Oling's curled attempt was comfortable for Lene Christensen when Anna Signeul's team finally registered an shot of their own.
Harder, who failed to register a strike against Germany, had struggled to make an impact, while only goalkeeper Christensen had fewer touches of the ball than striker Signe Bruun before her 64th-minute substitution as Denmark failed to produce enough quality.
But they finally went ahead when Harder took her chance - the ball dropping kindly off the bar for the 29-year-old to finish - with the goal triggering jubilant scenes among the Danish players and substitutes by the side of the pitch.
Christensen prevented Finland from delivering a dramatic late twist as she leapt to push substitute Jenny-Julia Danielsson's strike over the bar.
It means Denmark still have a chance of reaching the last eight with Spain to follow on Saturday.
Player of the match
SeveckeRikke Sevecke
Line-ups
Denmark
Formation 3-4-3
- 1Christensen
- 4SeveckeBooked at 66mins
- 3Pedersen
- 11Veje
- 2ThrigeSubstituted forSvavaat 56'minutes
- 7TroelsgaardSubstituted forHolmgaardat 64'minutes
- 13Junge
- 19Thomsen
- 9NadimSubstituted forBredgaardat 56'minutes
- 20BruunSubstituted forLarsenat 64'minutes
- 10HarderSubstituted forBoyeat 87'minutes
Substitutes
- 5Boye
- 6Holmgaard
- 8Holmgaard
- 12Larsen
- 14Bredgaard
- 16Svane
- 17Madsen
- 18Gewitz
- 21Gejl Jensen
- 22Worsøe
- 23Svava
Finland
Formation 4-4-2
- 23Korpela
- 5Koivisto
- 16WesterlundSubstituted forDanielssonat 90'minutes
- 15Kuikka
- 2Pikkujämsä
- 19Sainio
- 20Summanen
- 10Alanen
- 4Öling
- 18SällströmSubstituted forAhtinenat 77'minutes
- 17Franssi
Substitutes
- 1Talaslahti
- 6Auvinen
- 8Ahtinen
- 9Kemppi
- 11Heroum
- 12Tamminen
- 13Danielsson
- 14Kollanen
- 21Rantanen
- 22Rantala
- Referee:
- Iuliana Elena Demetrescu
- Attendance:
- 11,615
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home55%
- Away45%
- Shots
- Home19
- Away9
- Shots on Target
- Home5
- Away2
- Corners
- Home6
- Away1
- Fouls
- Home8
- Away4
Live Text
Post update
Full Time
Second Half ends, Denmark Women 1, Finland Women 0.
Post update
Corner, Finland Women. Conceded by Lene Christensen.
Post update
Attempt saved. Jenny-Julia Danielsson (Finland Women) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top right corner. Assisted by Eveliina Summanen.
Substitution
Substitution, Finland Women. Jenny-Julia Danielsson replaces Anna Westerlund.
Substitution
Substitution, Denmark Women. Simone Boye replaces Pernille Harder.
Post update
Attempt missed. Natalia Kuikka (Finland Women) header from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Elli Pikkujämsä following a set piece situation.
Post update
Foul by Sofie Bredgaard (Denmark Women).
Post update
Ria Öling (Finland Women) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Post update
Attempt missed. Olga Ahtinen (Finland Women) right footed shot from more than 35 yards misses to the left. Assisted by Essi Sainio.
Post update
Foul by Sofie Svava (Denmark Women).
Post update
Emma Koivisto (Finland Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Sofie Svava (Denmark Women).
Post update
Emma Koivisto (Finland Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Substitution
Substitution, Finland Women. Olga Ahtinen replaces Linda Sällström.
Post update
Foul by Rikke Sevecke (Denmark Women).
Post update
Eveliina Summanen (Finland Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Katrine Veje (Denmark Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Linda Sällström (Finland Women).
Goal!
Goal! Denmark Women 1, Finland Women 0. Pernille Harder (Denmark Women) header from very close range to the bottom right corner.