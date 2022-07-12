Close menu
Women's European Championship - Group B
DenmarkDenmark1FinlandFinland0

Euro 2022: Pernille Harder scores as Denmark beat Finland to keep hopes of progress alive

Pernille Harder's second-half goal ensured Denmark kept their hopes of progressing from Group B alive as they overcame a determined Finland at Euro 2022.

With both nations were seeking to respond to heavy opening-game defeats and reignite their hopes of reaching the quarter-finals, it was the 2017 finalists who deservedly prevailed at Stadium MK.

Chelsea forward Harder eventually ended Finland's resistance in the 72nd minute, heading in from close range after Karen Holmgaard's attempt had rebounded off the crossbar.

Denmark had dominated the contest but Lars Sondergaard's side found themselves frustrated in their efforts to force a breakthrough.

Forward Nadia Nadim went closest in the first half as she directed Sara Thrige's low cross towards goal - but Finland goalkeeper Tinja-Riikka Korpela managed to prevent the ball from trickling into the bottom corner.

A slick attacking move also resulted in Katrine Veje's low drive from the edge of the penalty area being saved by Korpela before the interval, while the Finnish skipper denied Holmgaard midway through the second period.

Finland, whose first attempt on target did not come until the 60th minute through a Ria Oling strike from distance, will be knocked out of the tournament later if Spain fail to beat Germany in their clash that kicks off at 20:00 BST.

Danes eventually make breakthrough

The odds of a successful group campaign were already against these two nations before the opening round of fixtures, when Denmark were thrashed 4-0 by eight-time winners Germany and tournament favourites Spain recovered from an early setback to overcome Finland 4-1.

With victory crucial to both sides, Denmark offered the greater attacking threat from the start, but were initially unable to make their superiority count despite 10 first-half attempts.

By far their best opportunity fell to Nadim after 12 minutes, but the 34-year-old - who fled Afghanistan as a child refugee more than 20 years ago - could not get enough power behind her first-time shot, allowing the busy Korpela enough time to scramble across her goal to save.

Nadim was again unable to add the finishing touch to another dangerous move as Finland were immediately put under pressure after the restart, while Oling's curled attempt was comfortable for Lene Christensen when Anna Signeul's team finally registered an shot of their own.

Harder, who failed to register a strike against Germany, had struggled to make an impact, while only goalkeeper Christensen had fewer touches of the ball than striker Signe Bruun before her 64th-minute substitution as Denmark failed to produce enough quality.

Pernille Harder
Denmark avoided losing three successive matches at a Women's Euros for the first time, with their opening defeat to Germany on Friday following the one to Netherlands in the 2017 final

But they finally went ahead when Harder took her chance - the ball dropping kindly off the bar for the 29-year-old to finish - with the goal triggering jubilant scenes among the Danish players and substitutes by the side of the pitch.

Christensen prevented Finland from delivering a dramatic late twist as she leapt to push substitute Jenny-Julia Danielsson's strike over the bar.

It means Denmark still have a chance of reaching the last eight with Spain to follow on Saturday.

Player of the match

SeveckeRikke Sevecke

with an average of 7.25

Denmark

  1. Squad number4Player nameSevecke
    Average rating

    7.25

  2. Squad number13Player nameJunge
    Average rating

    7.24

  3. Squad number1Player nameChristensen
    Average rating

    7.17

  4. Squad number10Player nameHarder
    Average rating

    7.15

  5. Squad number20Player nameBruun
    Average rating

    6.79

  6. Squad number23Player nameSvava
    Average rating

    6.78

  7. Squad number19Player nameThomsen
    Average rating

    6.65

  8. Squad number11Player nameVeje
    Average rating

    6.55

  9. Squad number2Player nameThrige
    Average rating

    6.50

  10. Squad number3Player namePedersen
    Average rating

    6.43

  11. Squad number5Player nameBoye
    Average rating

    6.26

  12. Squad number14Player nameBredgaard
    Average rating

    6.20

  13. Squad number9Player nameNadim
    Average rating

    6.13

  14. Squad number7Player nameTroelsgaard
    Average rating

    5.56

  15. Squad number12Player nameLarsen
    Average rating

    5.43

  16. Squad number6Player nameHolmgaard
    Average rating

    5.39

Finland

  1. Squad number23Player nameKorpela
    Average rating

    5.57

  2. Squad number5Player nameKoivisto
    Average rating

    5.07

  3. Squad number4Player nameÖling
    Average rating

    5.00

  4. Squad number19Player nameSainio
    Average rating

    4.93

  5. Squad number2Player namePikkujämsä
    Average rating

    4.93

  6. Squad number17Player nameFranssi
    Average rating

    4.83

  7. Squad number18Player nameSällström
    Average rating

    4.83

  8. Squad number8Player nameAhtinen
    Average rating

    4.73

  9. Squad number10Player nameAlanen
    Average rating

    4.71

  10. Squad number20Player nameSummanen
    Average rating

    4.64

  11. Squad number15Player nameKuikka
    Average rating

    4.64

  12. Squad number13Player nameDanielsson
    Average rating

    4.29

  13. Squad number16Player nameWesterlund
    Average rating

    4.29

Line-ups

Denmark

Formation 3-4-3

  • 1Christensen
  • 4SeveckeBooked at 66mins
  • 3Pedersen
  • 11Veje
  • 2ThrigeSubstituted forSvavaat 56'minutes
  • 7TroelsgaardSubstituted forHolmgaardat 64'minutes
  • 13Junge
  • 19Thomsen
  • 9NadimSubstituted forBredgaardat 56'minutes
  • 20BruunSubstituted forLarsenat 64'minutes
  • 10HarderSubstituted forBoyeat 87'minutes

Substitutes

  • 5Boye
  • 6Holmgaard
  • 8Holmgaard
  • 12Larsen
  • 14Bredgaard
  • 16Svane
  • 17Madsen
  • 18Gewitz
  • 21Gejl Jensen
  • 22Worsøe
  • 23Svava

Finland

Formation 4-4-2

  • 23Korpela
  • 5Koivisto
  • 16WesterlundSubstituted forDanielssonat 90'minutes
  • 15Kuikka
  • 2Pikkujämsä
  • 19Sainio
  • 20Summanen
  • 10Alanen
  • 4Öling
  • 18SällströmSubstituted forAhtinenat 77'minutes
  • 17Franssi

Substitutes

  • 1Talaslahti
  • 6Auvinen
  • 8Ahtinen
  • 9Kemppi
  • 11Heroum
  • 12Tamminen
  • 13Danielsson
  • 14Kollanen
  • 21Rantanen
  • 22Rantala
Referee:
Iuliana Elena Demetrescu
Attendance:
11,615

Match Stats

Home TeamDenmarkAway TeamFinland
Possession
Home55%
Away45%
Shots
Home19
Away9
Shots on Target
Home5
Away2
Corners
Home6
Away1
Fouls
Home8
Away4

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Denmark Women 1, Finland Women 0.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Denmark Women 1, Finland Women 0.

  3. Post update

    Corner, Finland Women. Conceded by Lene Christensen.

  4. Post update

    Attempt saved. Jenny-Julia Danielsson (Finland Women) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top right corner. Assisted by Eveliina Summanen.

  5. Substitution

    Substitution, Finland Women. Jenny-Julia Danielsson replaces Anna Westerlund.

  6. Substitution

    Substitution, Denmark Women. Simone Boye replaces Pernille Harder.

  7. Post update

    Attempt missed. Natalia Kuikka (Finland Women) header from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Elli Pikkujämsä following a set piece situation.

  8. Post update

    Foul by Sofie Bredgaard (Denmark Women).

  9. Post update

    Ria Öling (Finland Women) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  10. Post update

    Attempt missed. Olga Ahtinen (Finland Women) right footed shot from more than 35 yards misses to the left. Assisted by Essi Sainio.

  11. Post update

    Foul by Sofie Svava (Denmark Women).

  12. Post update

    Emma Koivisto (Finland Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  13. Post update

    Foul by Sofie Svava (Denmark Women).

  14. Post update

    Emma Koivisto (Finland Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  15. Substitution

    Substitution, Finland Women. Olga Ahtinen replaces Linda Sällström.

  16. Post update

    Foul by Rikke Sevecke (Denmark Women).

  17. Post update

    Eveliina Summanen (Finland Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  18. Post update

    Katrine Veje (Denmark Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  19. Post update

    Foul by Linda Sällström (Finland Women).

  20. Goal!

    Goal! Denmark Women 1, Finland Women 0. Pernille Harder (Denmark Women) header from very close range to the bottom right corner.

As It Stands

A

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1England22009096
2Austria21012113
3Norway210149-53
4Northern Ireland200216-50

B

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Germany22005056
2Spain21014223
3Denmark210114-33
4Finland200215-40

C

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Portugal10102201
2Switzerland10102201
3Netherlands10101101
4Sweden10101101

D

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1France11005143
2Iceland10101101
3Belgium10101101
4Italy100115-40
View full Women's European Championship tables

