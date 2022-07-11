Last updated on .From the section Women's Euro 2022

Denmark coach Lars Sondergaard wants his players to 'rise together'

Women's Euro 2022 - Denmark v Finland Venue: Stadium MK, Milton Keynes Date: Tuesday, 11 July Kick-off: 17:00 BST Coverage: Watch live on BBC Two, live text coverage on the BBC Sport website & app

Denmark and Finland meet at the Stadium MK on Tuesday night as both sides look to bounce back from heavy defeats in their opening Uefa European Women's Championship matches.

Euro 2017 runners-up Denmark were thrashed 4-0 by Germany on Friday.

Finland lost 4-1 to Spain, although they did take the lead against the side ranked seventh in the world.

"It will be really important to get three points," said Finland forward Sanni Franssi.

She added: "Both teams suffered a defeat in the first match. We can expect an exciting match with much at stake."

Finland have no injuries or suspensions, while Denmark will be without midfielder Kathrine Kuhl after the 19-year-old was sent off for two bookable offences against Germany.

"We must lift the players' self-confidence and then I have to tell them it was one single match and we had a bad day," said Denmark coach Lars Sondergaard.

"The match against Finland is going to be a completely different game. Now the most important thing is that we rise together."