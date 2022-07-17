Match ends, Bonnyrigg Rose 1, Hibernian 4.
Joe Newell and Ewan Henderson netted doubles as Hibernian avoided another League Cup shock with a commanding victory at Bonnyrigg Rose.
The Premiership side - beaten by Falkirk last time out - surged into an early lead as Newell drilled home.
Aiden McGeady put a penalty wide before tidy finishes from Henderson and Newell sandwiched Kevin Smith's exquisite lob in a frantic end to the first half.
Henderson's superb injury-time strike into the top corner capped the win.
SPFL newcomers Bonnyrigg had impressively limited the visitors after the break in a tie twice halted due to fans requiring medical treatment.
Josh Grigor's goal-line clearance denied Hibs substitute Momodou Bojang a debut goal after the striker burst clear.
And the hosts might even have had a spot-kick of their own at 3-1 when the ball appeared to strike the sliding Chris Cadden on the arm.
Victory sends Hibs top of Group D with a game against Morton to come at home on Wednesday. But the Easter Road men's fate is out of their hands with Falkirk - who sit a point behind - and Bonnyrigg both having two matches remaining.
