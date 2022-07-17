Close menu
Scottish League Cup
Bonnyrigg RoseBonnyrigg Rose1HibernianHibernian4

Bonnyrigg Rose 1-4 Hibernian: Premiership side bounce back with resounding win

Last updated on .From the section Scottish League Cup

Two-goal Joe Newell inspired Hibs to victory against the League 2 hosts
Two-goal Joe Newell inspired Hibs to victory against the League 2 hosts

Joe Newell and Ewan Henderson netted doubles as Hibernian avoided another League Cup shock with a commanding victory at Bonnyrigg Rose.

The Premiership side - beaten by Falkirk last time out - surged into an early lead as Newell drilled home.

Aiden McGeady put a penalty wide before tidy finishes from Henderson and Newell sandwiched Kevin Smith's exquisite lob in a frantic end to the first half.

Henderson's superb injury-time strike into the top corner capped the win.

SPFL newcomers Bonnyrigg had impressively limited the visitors after the break in a tie twice halted due to fans requiring medical treatment.

Josh Grigor's goal-line clearance denied Hibs substitute Momodou Bojang a debut goal after the striker burst clear.

And the hosts might even have had a spot-kick of their own at 3-1 when the ball appeared to strike the sliding Chris Cadden on the arm.

Victory sends Hibs top of Group D with a game against Morton to come at home on Wednesday. But the Easter Road men's fate is out of their hands with Falkirk - who sit a point behind - and Bonnyrigg both having two matches remaining.

Line-ups

Bonnyrigg Rose

Formation 3-5-2

  • 1WeirBooked at 14mins
  • 4YoungBooked at 90mins
  • 15Grigor
  • 3Martyniuk
  • 2BrettBooked at 86mins
  • 22Connolly
  • 8StewartSubstituted forTurnerat 62'minutes
  • 17DoanSubstituted forGrayat 62'minutes
  • 19GrayBooked at 46minsSubstituted forBarrettat 77'minutes
  • 14HunterSubstituted forMcGachieat 49'minutes
  • 20SmithSubstituted forHallat 77'minutes

Substitutes

  • 7Turner
  • 9McGachie
  • 11Gray
  • 12Hall
  • 16Hancock
  • 18Khan
  • 21Barrett
  • 25Andrews

Hibernian

Formation 4-4-2

  • 1Marshall
  • 12CaddenSubstituted forMillerat 72'minutes
  • 33BushiriBooked at 73mins
  • 5PorteousSubstituted forBojangat 73'minutes
  • 16StevensonSubstituted forMcClellandat 74'minutes
  • 46McGeadySubstituted forCampbellat 72'minutes
  • 6Kenneh
  • 11Newell
  • 18Henderson
  • 20Melkersen
  • 9DoidgeSubstituted forBlaneyat 89'minutes

Substitutes

  • 2Miller
  • 17Bojang
  • 21Dabrowski
  • 28Tait
  • 30Hauge
  • 32Campbell
  • 34McClelland
  • 36Delferriere
  • 41Blaney
Referee:
Steven McLean
Attendance:
2,400

Match Stats

Home TeamBonnyrigg RoseAway TeamHibernian
Possession
Home34%
Away66%
Shots
Home3
Away23
Shots on Target
Home1
Away11
Corners
Home2
Away9
Fouls
Home19
Away10

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Bonnyrigg Rose 1, Hibernian 4.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Bonnyrigg Rose 1, Hibernian 4.

  3. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Lewis Turner (Bonnyrigg Rose) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

  4. Post update

    Kieran McGachie (Bonnyrigg Rose) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  5. Post update

    Foul by Josh Campbell (Hibernian).

  6. Post update

    Foul by Bradley Barrett (Bonnyrigg Rose).

  7. Post update

    Lewis Miller (Hibernian) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  8. Goal!

    Goal! Bonnyrigg Rose 1, Hibernian 4. Ewan Henderson (Hibernian) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the top left corner. Assisted by Joe Newell with a cross.

  9. Post update

    Corner, Hibernian. Conceded by Josh Grigor.

  10. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Momodou Bojang (Hibernian) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.

  11. Post update

    Attempt saved. Momodou Bojang (Hibernian) header from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.

  12. Booking

    Kerr Young (Bonnyrigg Rose) is shown the yellow card.

  13. Post update

    Foul by Kerr Young (Bonnyrigg Rose).

  14. Post update

    Elias Hoff Melkersen (Hibernian) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  15. Post update

    Foul by Kieran McGachie (Bonnyrigg Rose).

  16. Post update

    Lewis Stevenson (Hibernian) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  17. Substitution

    Substitution, Hibernian. Jacob Blaney replaces Christian Doidge.

  18. Post update

    Lewis Turner (Bonnyrigg Rose) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  19. Post update

    Foul by Momodou Bojang (Hibernian).

  20. Post update

    Corner, Hibernian. Conceded by Josh Grigor.

Page 1 of 6
Navigate to the last page

As It Stands

A

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Aberdeen22004046
2Stirling21103215
3Raith Rovers21107164
4Dumbarton310234-13
5Peterhead3003010-100

B

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Kilmarnock32107257
2Partick Thistle21103215
3Stenhousemuir21014223
4Montrose210145-13
5Fraserburgh3003310-70

C

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Dunfermline32017166
2Alloa21105235
3Ross County21102115
4East Fife201113-21
5Buckie Thistle3012210-81

D

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Hibernian32019276
2Falkirk21101015
3Bonnyrigg Rose210135-23
4Clyde310237-43
5Morton201102-21

E

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Arbroath33007169
2Airdrieonians21104134
3St Mirren21012113
4FC Edinburgh201124-22
5Cowdenbeath300308-80

F

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Annan Athletic32107258
2Queen of Sth31117525
3Ayr21013303
4St Johnstone20202202
5Elgin200207-70

G

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Inverness CT22003126
2Livingston32016516
3Albion31025503
4Cove Rangers21013303
5Kelty Hearts200203-30

H

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Queen's Park22009366
2Dundee22006066
3Hamilton32018536
4Forfar200217-60
5Stranraer3003413-90
View full Scottish League Cup tables

Top Stories