FC Edinburgh v Arbroath

FC EdinburghFC Edinburgh15:00ArbroathArbroath
Last updated on .From the section Scottish League Cup
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Aberdeen
|2
|2
|0
|0
|4
|0
|4
|6
|2
|Raith Rovers
|1
|1
|0
|0
|6
|0
|6
|3
|3
|Stirling
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|1
|1
|3
|4
|Dumbarton
|2
|0
|0
|2
|1
|4
|-3
|0
|5
|Peterhead
|2
|0
|0
|2
|0
|8
|-8
|0
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Partick Thistle
|2
|1
|1
|0
|3
|2
|1
|5
|2
|Kilmarnock
|2
|1
|1
|0
|4
|2
|2
|4
|3
|Montrose
|1
|1
|0
|0
|4
|2
|2
|3
|4
|Stenhousemuir
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|2
|-1
|0
|5
|Fraserburgh
|2
|0
|0
|2
|3
|7
|-4
|0
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Dunfermline
|2
|2
|0
|0
|7
|0
|7
|6
|2
|Ross County
|1
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|0
|2
|3
|Alloa
|1
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|0
|2
|4
|East Fife
|2
|0
|1
|1
|1
|3
|-2
|1
|5
|Buckie Thistle
|2
|0
|1
|1
|1
|6
|-5
|1
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Falkirk
|2
|1
|1
|0
|1
|0
|1
|5
|2
|Hibernian
|2
|1
|0
|1
|5
|1
|4
|3
|3
|Bonnyrigg Rose
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|1
|1
|3
|4
|Morton
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|5
|Clyde
|2
|0
|0
|2
|1
|7
|-6
|0
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Arbroath
|2
|2
|0
|0
|4
|0
|4
|6
|2
|Airdrieonians
|2
|1
|1
|0
|4
|1
|3
|4
|3
|FC Edinburgh
|1
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|0
|2
|4
|St Mirren
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|-1
|0
|5
|Cowdenbeath
|2
|0
|0
|2
|0
|6
|-6
|0
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Annan Athletic
|2
|1
|1
|0
|3
|2
|1
|5
|2
|Queen of Sth
|2
|1
|0
|1
|5
|3
|2
|3
|3
|Ayr
|2
|1
|0
|1
|3
|3
|0
|3
|4
|St Johnstone
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|5
|Elgin
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|3
|-3
|0
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Inverness CT
|2
|2
|0
|0
|3
|1
|2
|6
|2
|Cove Rangers
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|1
|1
|3
|3
|Livingston
|2
|1
|0
|1
|4
|4
|0
|3
|4
|Kelty Hearts
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|-1
|0
|5
|Albion
|2
|0
|0
|2
|3
|5
|-2
|0
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Queen's Park
|2
|2
|0
|0
|9
|3
|6
|6
|2
|Dundee
|1
|1
|0
|0
|3
|0
|3
|3
|3
|Hamilton
|2
|1
|0
|1
|5
|5
|0
|3
|4
|Forfar
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|4
|-3
|0
|5
|Stranraer
|2
|0
|0
|2
|4
|10
|-6
|0