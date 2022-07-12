Last updated on .From the section Women's Football

Chelsea clinched the WSL title on the final day of the season, one point ahead of rivals Arsenal

Defending champions Chelsea begin their Women's Super League campaign with a London derby against West Ham, while newly promoted Liverpool take on Reading.

The first round of fixtures will take place on Saturday, 10 September, with the season set to conclude on 28 May.

The league will break at Christmas and again in February until March.

Manchester City take on Arsenal, last year's runners-up, while Tottenham host Manchester United.

Chelsea face Arsenal, at Borehamwood. in their first game after the Christmas break - and then hosts last season's close rivals at Kings Meadow on the penultimate weekend of the season.

City will host United in the first Manchester derby of the season just before the Christmas break, while the reverse fixture will take place on the weekend of 20 May.

Liverpool will host Everton in the first Merseyside derby since the Reds' return to the top-flight on the weekend of 24 September, with the Walton Park fixture taking place on the weekend of 25 March.

Exact dates for some matches are not yet confirmed due to television rights.

First round of fixtures in full

Brighton v Aston Villa

Chelsea v West Ham

Everton v Leicester

Manchester City v Arsenal

Reading v Liverpool

Tottenham Hotspur v Manchester United

