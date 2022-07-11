Last updated on .From the section Barnsley

Nicky Cadden helped Forest Green to the League Two title last season

Barnsley have signed wing-back Nicky Cadden from fellow League One side Forest Green Rovers on a two-year deal.

The 25-year-old had been in talks over a new deal at Rovers, where he scored 10 goals in 87 games, including six in 48 last season.

Cadden, who has played 251 senior matches for clubs such as Airdrieonians and Livingston, joins on a free transfer after his deal expired.

"As soon as I spoke to the club, it was very positive," Cadden said. external-link

"It seemed like they really wanted me. It looks like a great place to play football. I'm excited and can't wait for the season to start."

