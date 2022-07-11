Last updated on .From the section Gillingham

Mikael Mandron scored 24 goals in 85 appearances for Crewe Alexandra

Gillingham have re-signed striker Mikael Mandron on a free transfer after his departure from Crewe Alexandra.

The 27-year-old returns to the club where he scored six goals in 28 games before the 2019-20 season was curtailed due to the Covid pandemic.

The Frenchman netted 24 times in 85 appearances across two seasons after moving to Crewe.

"I am buzzing to be back, I can't wait to get started," he told the club's website external-link .

Mandron began his professional career at Sunderland in 2013, where he made three appearances and went on loan to Fleetwood, Shrewsbury and Hartlepool.

He moved to Eastleigh in the summer of 2016 before transferring to Wigan the following January, and then on to Colchester that summer.

He becomes the Gills' eighth summer signing, with fellow striker Scott Kashket also joining from Crewe last month.

The Kent club begin their League Two season against AFC Wimbledon at Plough Lane on Saturday, 30 July.

