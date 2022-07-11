Last updated on .From the section Fulham

Pereira's error for loan side Flamengo in extra time of the 2021 Copa Libertadores final handed possession to Palmeiras which led to their winning goal.

Fulham have signed Brazil midfielder Andreas Pereira from Manchester United.

The London club have not disclosed the fee but the deal is understood to be worth £10m including add-ons.

The 26-year-old has signed a four-year deal with Marco Silva's side, who were promoted to the Premier League after winning the Championship last season.

He is Fulham's second signing of the summer after the £17m arrival of Portuguese defensive midfielder Joao Palhinha from Sporting Lisbon.

Pereira said: "I'm very happy to be here and I can't wait to start the season with Fulham.

"I want to help Fulham as much as I can to be where they belong. Marco Silva was very important for this. I spoke a lot with him, and he was a key factor in me being here."

Pereira, who joined United's youth team at 16, spent last season on loan at Brazilian side Flamengo, scoring seven goals in 53 games.

He made his debut for United in 2014 and played 75 times for the Old Trafford club, as well as loan spells at Granada, Valencia and Lazio.

Pereira has one cap for Brazil and played at youth level for Belgium, the country where he was born.

