Close menu

Neco Williams: Nottingham Forest sign Liverpool defender

Last updated on .From the section Nottm Forestcomments9

Breaking news

Nottingham Forest have completed the signing of Liverpool and Wales defender Neco Williams on a four-year deal.

The 21-year-old joins for £17m after helping Fulham secure promotion to the Premier League last season having joined the Cottagers on loan from the Anfield club in January.

"I'm really excited to join Forest and to help this great club move forwards in the Premier League," he said.

The right-back is promoted Forest's sixth signing of the transfer window.

More to follow.

Comments

Join the conversation

9 comments

  • Comment posted by Dave, today at 10:12

    Good purchase Forest. Not quite good enough to dislodge Trent but always reliable for us and bloody awesome for Wales every time he puts on that shirt. All the best Neco - you deserve to become a well established right back in the Premier League.

  • Comment posted by Griddlestick, today at 10:11

    Cooper is building a team here with the potential to not only stay up but then consolidate a mid table position. No huge egos or marquee signings just excellent quality that he has already proven he can develop and improve. Great signs of a great future ahead!

  • Comment posted by U2034567890, today at 10:11

    Good luck to him, its such a shame yet another young talented player has been forced to leave Liverpool to find regular Football because they would rather buy a ready made player from another club than give the youth a chance.

  • Comment posted by Ook the Librarian, today at 10:11

    Didn't they just buy another fullback from Bayern?

  • Comment posted by Kurt, today at 10:10

    Great move for Neco, tidy but of business for all parties.

  • Comment posted by swampy1, today at 10:08

    Great buy!

  • Comment posted by Big Ted , today at 10:08

    Best of luck to the kid. Was only ever going to be back up to TAA and needs to play regularly. Good move for all parties

  • Comment posted by Folkestone lad, today at 10:07

    Good buy for Forest.

  • Comment posted by Liverpool4life, today at 10:07

    great deal.

Top Stories

Elsewhere on the BBC

Also in Sport