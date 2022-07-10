Last updated on .From the section Nottm Forest

Nottingham Forest have completed the signing of Liverpool and Wales defender Neco Williams on a four-year deal.

The 21-year-old joins for £17m after helping Fulham secure promotion to the Premier League last season having joined the Cottagers on loan from the Anfield club in January.

"I'm really excited to join Forest and to help this great club move forwards in the Premier League," he said.

The right-back is promoted Forest's sixth signing of the transfer window.

