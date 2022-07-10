Euro 2022: Switzerland cancel training because of stomach bug
Last updated on .From the section Women's Euro 2022
Switzerland cancelled training on Monday, two days before their next Euros game, because eight players are suffering with a stomach bug.
The team said that 11 staff members also had "gastrointestinal symptoms".
Switzerland are due to play Sweden in their second group game, at Sheffield's Bramall Lane, kicking off at 17:00 BST on Wednesday.
The side drew 2-2 against Portugal in their Group C opener on Saturday at Leigh Sports Village.
"Training on Monday morning has been cancelled because of gastrointestinal symptoms for eight players and 11 staff members," said a team statement.
