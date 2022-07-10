Last updated on .From the section Women's Football

Former England youth international Turner scored 17 goals for Everton

Danielle Turner has signed for Women's Super League side Aston Villa on a two-year deal after leaving Everton.

The defender, 30, leaves Merseyside after 15 years with the Toffees, five of which were as captain.

It was announced in January that the full-back would leave when her contract expired this summer.

"I'm really excited - Aston Villa is a massive club and I'm looking forward to getting stuck into pre-season," Turner said.

"It's a big change for me having been at Everton for so long but I'm itching to get going," she added.

Former England youth international Turner made more than 100 appearances for Everton, helping them secure WSL status in 2017.

Villa finished ninth in the WSL last season, one point above Everton.