Close menu

Raphinha: Leeds United forward close to Barcelona move

By Adam PopeBBC Radio Leeds

Last updated on .From the section Leeds Unitedcomments137

Raphinha celebrates goal
Raphinha scored the opener from the penalty spot in Leeds' final game of last season, when they won at Brentford to preserve their top-flight status

Leeds United forward Raphinha is close to a move to Barcelona, head coach Jesse Marsch has confirmed.

The deal for the 25-year-old Brazil playmaker is reportedly worth an initial 58m euros (£49m).

"I'm hopeful for him to get this deal done because I know it's his dream to play for Barcelona," Marsch said during the club's tour of Australia.

In two seasons at Elland Road he played in 65 Premier League games, scoring 17 goals and providing 12 assists.

The player looked set for a move to Chelsea before Barcelona expressed interest in him.

Premier League sides Arsenal and Spurs were also understood to have been keen on the former Rennes player but his preferred choice has always been the Catalan club.

Marsch said the money for Raphinha and from the sale of midfielder Kalvin Phillips to Manchester City "allows us to take the club on the next steps we need to go in the future".

It is understood the fee for Raphina's move to the Nou Camp could eventually rise to 65m euros (£54.7m) with add-ons.

Raphinha moved to Leeds from French side Rennes for £17m in 2020 and has two years left on his contract at Elland Road. The French club are believed to be due a sell-on fee based on the profit Leeds make.

Marsch omitted Raphinha from the Whites' travelling party for a three-game tour of Australia in the hope his future could be resolved swiftly.

The winger did however return to training at the club's Thorp Arch training ground with the remainder of the squad.

Around the BBC iPlayer bannerAround the BBC iPlayer footer

Comments

Join the conversation

137 comments

  • Comment posted by TechtonikShyft, today at 08:49

    Barcelona have found money to sign Raphinha yet are quibbling over the money they owe de Jong. Something very fishy with Barcelona's finances, me thinks.

    • Reply posted by JuliusCaesarWasASocialist, today at 08:57

      JuliusCaesarWasASocialist replied:
      yeah and im sure the EPL with its oil barons and sport washer owners are squeaky clean.

  • Comment posted by red right hand, today at 08:47

    Big mistake lad. Leeds is much more beautiful than Barcelona!!

    • Reply posted by NM, today at 09:18

      NM replied:
      best laugh ive had today well funny

  • Comment posted by 147, today at 08:46

    I would certainly insist on payment up front if I was Leeds!

    • Reply posted by Elvis, today at 09:52

      Elvis replied:
      The club's representatives know what they're doing. The club itself can't do anything

  • Comment posted by jamesy pp, today at 08:47

    Fifa financial fair play!?! How’s is it even possible to spend millions on a player when your a billion in debt!?! Corrupt is an understatement

    • Reply posted by Mike Torrinos Cellphone Battery, today at 09:36

      Mike Torrinos Cellphone Battery replied:
      A loan here, a loan there, good accountant and the fact that if Barcelona went bust Spanish football would be a joke. Repeat for Real Madrid

  • Comment posted by Jim, today at 08:48

    Absolute joke they’re supposed to be skint. Totally bent just like Madrid.

    • Reply posted by Lewis_King, today at 09:08

      Lewis_King replied:
      they both are - you are correct.

  • Comment posted by Hindsight if only, today at 08:47

    Financial Fair Play at its best, still part of the super league cartel and now they have sold advertising and TV rights for the next 25 years to get money in to compete with Madrid etc. Short term thinking with long term repercussions.

    • Reply posted by Bendtner_52, today at 09:14

      Bendtner_52 replied:
      And by all known accounting principles in no way an FFP fix. You cannot account for revenue before you have fulfilled your obligation to earn it. Laporte believes their financial predicament is more a profitability issue under La Liga FFP than a cash flow one, so I fail to see how this deal fixes anything unless La Liga are about to bend the rules, which I suspect they are.

  • Comment posted by Bendtner_52, today at 08:54

    This article is slightly inaccurate. The player was close to a move to Barcelona for an absolute snip before Arsenal (and then Chelsea) expressed interest. Leeds now appear to have got a fair price - albeit not anywhere near as much as either of the prem clubs would have paid - though the means by which Barcelona are paying it is somewhat questionable against financial fair play principles.

    • Reply posted by Lewis_King, today at 09:04

      Lewis_King replied:
      fort a club that owes so many people money it is strange they are even allowed to buy new players without first paying of their debts. I guess they have found a loophole. Good luck to Raphinia - at least he wont be scoring against Leeds next season if he goes to Barca :-)

  • Comment posted by Keeping it real 2021, today at 09:07

    Chasing lewandowski as well yet seemingly don't have the cash to stump up the near 20m they owe De Jong in wages from last two years of him helping them survive COVID.
    Repellent club in almost every way imaginable.

  • Comment posted by AndyB_MOT, today at 08:48

    We bought him for £17m, he's played well for us, kept us up on the final day, and we're selling him for a very handsome profit. In addition he's moving to the club he always wanted to join.

    Everyone wins in this transfer really.

    • Reply posted by Consett Mag, today at 08:54

      Consett Mag replied:
      Aren't Barca driving headlong into administration?

  • Comment posted by sickbeggar, today at 08:50

    Going to that madhouse...Best of luck to him, just don't be surprised if they want you to take a pay cut before your 1st month's salary is in the bank.

    • Reply posted by Mike Torrinos Cellphone Battery, today at 09:39

      Mike Torrinos Cellphone Battery replied:
      They'll be paying players backpay for decades at this rate. Imagine being a player on said pay cut and seeing expensive high paid players coming in!

  • Comment posted by Jim, today at 08:53

    And that utter clown of a la liga president moans about the money Prem clubs spend. Beyond laughable.

  • Comment posted by BBCneedslivegolf, today at 09:09

    UEFA financial fair play would seem not to apply to Man City PSG Barcelona etc

    • Reply posted by Bertiedog99, today at 09:20

      Bertiedog99 replied:
      Totally the system is fixed

  • Comment posted by chris13, today at 09:05

    Bayern Munich saying IF!! they sold Lewandowski to Barcelona they would want/demand all the money in one payment as they believe Barcelona will be declaring bankruptcy in 2 years time. How are they getting away with it. Also in court over the super league.

    • Reply posted by Aberjack, today at 09:49

      Aberjack replied:
      Frenkie De Jong will go for at least 75m-85m with variables plus the 2 financial levers worth 500m - 600 so I guess they can afford Lewa and pay off Frenkie's deferred wages as well.

  • Comment posted by maxrodon, today at 08:52

    It baffles me how a club or a place of work can even entertain the prospect of emplyoing new people for Millions of Pounds while they still owe other employees (Players), Millions of Pounds in wages. Don't buy what you can't affoard.
    There needs to be more regulation around this. Doesn't matter how "big" you are, it's 1000s of jobs that will be lost when you go bust and a great hisotry lost.

    • Reply posted by James, today at 09:03

      James replied:
      this is commonplace amongst most clubs. You'll probably find Leeds owe money on the new signings they've made. In reality its very hard for any business to stump up that sort of cash up front.

  • Comment posted by ls, today at 08:47

    Make sure it's payment in full and not spread over the player's contract years. You'll be renegotiating with Barca every year to get your instalment in.

  • Comment posted by btccmad8, today at 08:43

    handful of magic beans has done the trick. Spanish football = the most corrupt league in the world. Financial Fair Play - DON'T MAKE ME LAUGH

  • Comment posted by ChesterfieldWhite, today at 08:45

    Barcelona represent all that is wrong with football in a microcosm. However, let's take their money, if it exists, and invest in the right way. We found Rapha in an unexpected place, we can do the same again.

  • Comment posted by Christophe, today at 09:00

    Lost all sympathy for Barcelona years. Once loaned 100 million pounds to pay for wages and debts and bought David Villa the day after for 40 million euro. This is another example of how corrupt Uefa is and it's so called FFP. Big joke. They also want Lewandowski but demand other players to take pay cuts. I would refuse that if i played there.

  • Comment posted by karzy, today at 08:49

    So much for being €1billion in debt

  • Comment posted by Will, today at 09:05

    Barcelona's finances are going to make a fascinating documentary in a few years when this all goes wrong.

    • Reply posted by Dogecoin billionaire, today at 09:13

      Dogecoin billionaire replied:
      It's not complicated - they're propped up by the Catalan State

      It won't go wrong unfortunately - they'll keep getting taxpayer bailouts whenever they run into trouble. The Club are too politically important to the local government

Top Stories

Elsewhere on the BBC

Also in Sport