England manager Sarina Wiegman said she was happy for Norway to "want to be the underdogs" in Monday's group match at the European Women's Championship.

Brushing off suggestions England were under more pressure as tournament hosts, Wiegman said their focus was solely on winning and "entertaining".

Norway are currently top of Group A on goal difference with both teams winning their opening matches.

"Tomorrow is just a game. We want to win and they want to," Wiegman said.

"If they want to be the underdog, that's fine. I think they have a very strong squad and we do too. I expect an open match so let's see where it goes. Obviously I hope we win it."

Norway boss Martin Sjogren had earlier suggested nerves had played a part in a slightly underwhelming performance by England in their 1-0 win over Austria.

He also said Norway were "definitely underdogs" because England are ranked three places higher.

"England is one of the big favourites for the tournament. I think England feels quite a lot of pressure from being at home, being one of the favourites," he added.

"They've had very good performances, especially in the preparations before the Euros. England need to be the favourites in this game going into it."

Wiegman said it was "easy to put pressure on" England but said Norway would see victory as equally important to boost their chances of topping the group.

"We know what we want. We want to play our best game and we want to entertain," said Wiegman.

"You're talking about someone who has said something about us [but] has not been with us. That's OK. It's nice they are trying to put pressure on us.

"We're just working on our game and how we want to play. I don't think about being the hosts, I think about the game."

'We love that challenge'

Millie Bright (left) and Ellen White both started England's opening day victory over Austria

England defender Millie Bright is preparing to face one of the world's best players with Lyon forward Ada Hegerberg set to line-up for the Norwegians.

The six-time Champions League winner and recipient of the inaugural Ballon d'Or got an assist and impressed in Norway's 4-1 win over Northern Ireland.

"She's a top player, everyone is aware of her strengths and how she plays but it's just another opponent to take care of and defend against," said Bright.

"As defenders, we love that challenge and it's something that we strive off. You want to be challenged. We're prepared for what we're going to face and we're ready to put our stamp on the game as well."

Wiegman said she expected an "open game" against Norway, while striker Ellen White described their opponents as "an amazing team".

"Norway had a great start and we obviously got three points so I think it will be a great game for the neutrals and both sets of fans," added White.

"It should be an exciting, competitive game with talented players on show. We want to go into this Norway game and hopefully put on a big performance.

"They're a great side, they have some amazing players and are really well organised."