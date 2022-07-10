Last updated on .From the section Bradford

Vadaine Oliver has scored 92 goals in 410 appearances across League One, League Two and the National League

League Two side Bradford City have signed former Gillingham striker Vadaine Oliver on a three-year deal.

The Bantams said they had "beaten off competition from across the EFL" to capture the in-demand forward, 30.

Oliver scored 27 goals in 82 League One games for the Gills, having previously played for Lincoln, Crewe, Mansfield, York, Morecambe and Northampton.

Mark Hughes' Bradford have also signed defender Brad Halliday on a two-year deal after his release by Fleetwood.

Oliver won promotion from League Two with Northampton in 2019-20 before joining the Gills, finishing as the club's top scorer during both of his seasons in Kent, where his contract expired this summer.

"I was in contact with other clubs in higher leagues, but wanted to be a part of this, and am on board with the vision," Oliver told Bradford's website. external-link

"I am looking to get another promotion under my belt. The club's ambitions match my own, and even though it is a drop down in the level I am playing at now, I do not think it will be in the long term."

Right-back Halliday, meanwhile, has made 247 Football League appearances, mostly for Cambridge United and Doncaster Rovers.

The 27-year-old joined Fleetwood in 2021 but a knee ligament injury ended his season after just four appearances and his contract there has been cancelled by mutual consent.

"Brad is a composed defender, who fits in well with the style of play we want to implement," added Bantams boss Hughes. external-link

