Aberdeen have accepted an offer from Bologna for midfielder Lewis Ferguson, manager Jim Goodwin has confirmed.

The Scotland international will fly to Italy this week to complete a medical with the Serie A side, who are reported to have bid around £3m. external-link

Ferguson, 22, was Aberdeen's top scorer last season with 16 goals in all competitions.

"The speculation out there surrounding Bologna is true," Goodwin told BBC Scotland

"He's earned the right to go and explore other options. I think it's a brave move for him and I take my hat off to him.

"I think there's a lot of young lads out there that maybe don't have the courage at a young age to make that step to a different country and culture."

Aberdeen paid Hamilton Academical a six-figure sum in compensation for Ferguson back in 2018, with the midfielder having progressed through the South Lanarkshire club's academy.

Ferguson made his Scotland debut as a substitute against Denmark last year and won his fourth cap in last month's 4-1 win Armenia.

'A win-win all round' - analysis

Former Aberdeen captain Willie Miller on BBC Scotland's Sportsound

There has been a lot of speculation over the past couple of season and Lewis has handled the situation very well. He's not let it affect him and he's produced some outstanding performances for Aberdeen.

I agree with Jim Goodwin. He has earned the right to go and take his career in another direction.

Aberdeen will miss him, no doubt, but they will get good compensation. It's a win-win all round.