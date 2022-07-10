Jess Carter waved to supporters at full-time as she paraded Old Trafford after England's 1-0 win over Austria

When Sarina Wiegman took over as England manager in September 2021, Jess Carter had not played for the national team for four years and her sole appearance was as a 77th-minute substitute at the age of 20.

Just 10 months later, Carter was on the bench for England's victory over Austria in front of 68,000 fans at Old Trafford on the opening day of the European Women's Championship.

She now has 10 England caps and a goal to her name and the Chelsea defender has been selected in every one of Wiegman's squads.

"It was insane. It was incredible to experience that and to share that moment with the girls and the team," said Carter.

"To just be part of an opening game, I didn't really think it would be something I would ever be doing. That was a really special moment."

Carter's place in England's squad for the home Euros was a reward for an impressive season at Chelsea, where she became a regular starter under Emma Hayes.

She made 21 appearances in the Women's Super League during 2021-22 - more than double the games she played the previous season and the most in her career.

But the increase in playing time meant Carter was "struggling" at the end of the season and she feared her place in the England squad was at risk as she underwent a separate training programme.

"I just wanted to manage myself correctly and make sure I was as fresh as possible. A lot of the girls have got experience of playing at this level. It was my first test of it," said Carter.

"I was really disappointed that I wasn't feeling up to scratch and maybe a part of me felt like that was going to affect my chances of going to the Euros. I was really quite worried about that.

"But I needed to be as honest as I could to help the team win. There was no point in me coming in and pushing and getting an injury. So that was a tough few days.

"Everyone has been amazing and they made that period of time as easy as possible for me."

'I'm seeing things a different way'

Jess Carter has made 10 appearances for England and has scored one goal

Carter faces stiff competition to break into England's starting XI with centre-backs Millie Bright and Alex Greenwood in good form, alongside captain Leah Williamson, who has also been used in defence.

But Carter has experience of being a squad player at Chelsea and values the importance of competition.

"Having [gone from] not playing at Chelsea to playing, I know how it feels to be on both ends of it," she said.

"I know I'm clear on what my role is and what I need to do to help the team. I definitely think that helps but honestly I can say there's absolutely no problems with anybody.

"Obviously people who don't play are going to be disappointed but nobody has shown that disappointment. Everybody is on the same page of what we need to do to get those three points."

Carter said her main goal was to "leave the tournament with no regrets" even if she does not feature regularly.

"I know I've been lucky enough to be in Sarina's squad every single time since she's taken over but there's still so much for me to learn from an international perspective," she added,

"I'm seeing things a different way and learning so much from different people. I can only come out of this tournament as a better player."

Carter, who made her senior debut at Birmingham City aged just 16, is also one of just three black players in the current England squad.

After both England and Austria named all-white starting XIs for their opening match, it reignited discussions external-link over a lack of diversity in women's football.

"The main thing is about equality. It starts from the bottom. Everybody's got to have access to the same facilities and there's got to be more football opportunities in all areas of the country," said Carter.

"Not all football clubs can be out in the sticks somewhere. Being able to have more football teams and coaches in all areas of the country, is the most important thing."