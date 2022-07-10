Match ends, Peterhead 0, Aberdeen 2.
Aberdeen finally overcame a depleted but stubborn Peterhead side at Balmoor to win their opening match of the Scottish League Cup group stage.
Christian Ramirez's penalty after an hour settled nerves following a host of missed chances and the American added a second 12 minutes later.
Peterhead, who could only name four substitutes, were spirited and could have taken the lead.
But after Ramirez's opener the League One side understandably faded.
Aberdeen fielded an entirely new back four from last season, which included 19-year-old debutant Mason Hancock, while Dutch goalkeeper Kelle Roos was preferred to Joe Lewis in goal.
Jim Goodwin's side created chances before the break, the best of which came from Ross McCrorie, who hit the bar and had a goal ruled out after a foul in the build-up by Jayden Richardson.
Peterhead goalkeeper Jack Newman, who only signed on loan from Dundee United the day before the game, was also in inspired form as he denied Ramirez on three occasions to keep his team in the contest.
After continuing to frustrate, Jim McInally's side went close twice in a minute just before the hour mark as Roos saved Ryan Dow's fierce drive and Liam Scales cleared Paul Dixon's effort off the line.
But Aberdeen, who were without Lewis Ferguson as he nears a move to Bologna, finally got themselves in front two minutes later when Matty Kennedy's driving run into the box was ended illegally by Jack Brown and Ramirez sent Newman the wrong way from the spot.
The American striker then beat the young goalkeeper again with his head to seal the win after he was picked out by Marley Watkins.
Line-ups
Peterhead
Formation 4-1-4-1
- 1Newman
- 2Strachan
- 4Wilson
- 5Dixon
- 3McDonaldBooked at 40mins
- 6BrownBooked at 75mins
- 8Brown
- 7RitchieSubstituted forMcGaleat 49'minutes
- 10Dow
- 11O'Keefe
- 9AdeyemoSubstituted forMcLeodat 64'minutes
Substitutes
- 12McGale
- 14McLeod
- 15Strachan
- 27Wood
Aberdeen
Formation 4-2-3-1
- 24Roos
- 25Richardson
- 5Stewart
- 4Scales
- 26HancockSubstituted forWatkinsat 35'minutes
- 2McCrorieSubstituted forMilneat 81'minutes
- 21Polvara
- 33KennedySubstituted forDuncanat 72'minutes
- 10Besuijen
- 17Hayes
- 9RamírezSubstituted forHarveyat 81'minutes
Substitutes
- 1Lewis
- 15Watkins
- 18McLennan
- 23Duncan
- 27Bates
- 28Milne
- 30Ritchie
- 31Ngwenya
- 48Harvey
- Referee:
- David Dickinson
- Attendance:
- 3,112
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home38%
- Away62%
- Shots
- Home4
- Away18
- Shots on Target
- Home3
- Away9
- Corners
- Home2
- Away12
- Fouls
- Home14
- Away5
Live Text
Post update
Full Time
Second Half ends, Peterhead 0, Aberdeen 2.
Post update
Foul by Anthony Stewart (Aberdeen).
Post update
Jordon Brown (Peterhead) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Post update
Corner, Aberdeen. Conceded by Cody McLeod.
Post update
Attempt missed. Marley Watkins (Aberdeen) left footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the right.
Post update
Attempt saved. Dante Polvara (Aberdeen) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Post update
Attempt saved. Liam Scales (Aberdeen) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.
Post update
Corner, Aberdeen. Conceded by Paul Dixon.
Post update
Attempt missed. Vicente Besuijen (Aberdeen) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the right.
Post update
Corner, Aberdeen. Conceded by Paul Dixon.
Substitution
Substitution, Aberdeen. Liam Harvey replaces Christian Ramírez.
Substitution
Substitution, Aberdeen. Jack Milne replaces Ross McCrorie.
Post update
Corner, Aberdeen. Conceded by Robbie McGale.
Post update
Corner, Aberdeen. Conceded by Andrew McDonald.
Booking
Jack Brown (Peterhead) is shown the yellow card.
Post update
Ross McCrorie (Aberdeen) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Post update
Foul by Jack Brown (Peterhead).
Goal!
Goal! Peterhead 0, Aberdeen 2. Christian Ramírez (Aberdeen) header from the centre of the box to the top left corner. Assisted by Marley Watkins.
Substitution
Substitution, Aberdeen. Ryan Duncan replaces Matthew Kennedy.