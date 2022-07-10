Close menu
Scottish League Cup
PeterheadPeterhead0AberdeenAberdeen2

Peterhead 0-2 Aberdeen: Christian Ramirez double secures win for Premiership side

Christian Ramirez celebrates his first goal against Peterhead in the League Cup
Christian Ramirez scored two second-half goals to secure victory for Aberdeen at Balmoor

Aberdeen finally overcame a depleted but stubborn Peterhead side at Balmoor to win their opening match of the Scottish League Cup group stage.

Christian Ramirez's penalty after an hour settled nerves following a host of missed chances and the American added a second 12 minutes later.

Peterhead, who could only name four substitutes, were spirited and could have taken the lead.

But after Ramirez's opener the League One side understandably faded.

Aberdeen fielded an entirely new back four from last season, which included 19-year-old debutant Mason Hancock, while Dutch goalkeeper Kelle Roos was preferred to Joe Lewis in goal.

Jim Goodwin's side created chances before the break, the best of which came from Ross McCrorie, who hit the bar and had a goal ruled out after a foul in the build-up by Jayden Richardson.

Peterhead goalkeeper Jack Newman, who only signed on loan from Dundee United the day before the game, was also in inspired form as he denied Ramirez on three occasions to keep his team in the contest.

After continuing to frustrate, Jim McInally's side went close twice in a minute just before the hour mark as Roos saved Ryan Dow's fierce drive and Liam Scales cleared Paul Dixon's effort off the line.

But Aberdeen, who were without Lewis Ferguson as he nears a move to Bologna, finally got themselves in front two minutes later when Matty Kennedy's driving run into the box was ended illegally by Jack Brown and Ramirez sent Newman the wrong way from the spot.

The American striker then beat the young goalkeeper again with his head to seal the win after he was picked out by Marley Watkins.

Line-ups

Peterhead

Formation 4-1-4-1

  • 1Newman
  • 2Strachan
  • 4Wilson
  • 5Dixon
  • 3McDonaldBooked at 40mins
  • 6BrownBooked at 75mins
  • 8Brown
  • 7RitchieSubstituted forMcGaleat 49'minutes
  • 10Dow
  • 11O'Keefe
  • 9AdeyemoSubstituted forMcLeodat 64'minutes

Substitutes

  • 12McGale
  • 14McLeod
  • 15Strachan
  • 27Wood

Aberdeen

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 24Roos
  • 25Richardson
  • 5Stewart
  • 4Scales
  • 26HancockSubstituted forWatkinsat 35'minutes
  • 2McCrorieSubstituted forMilneat 81'minutes
  • 21Polvara
  • 33KennedySubstituted forDuncanat 72'minutes
  • 10Besuijen
  • 17Hayes
  • 9RamírezSubstituted forHarveyat 81'minutes

Substitutes

  • 1Lewis
  • 15Watkins
  • 18McLennan
  • 23Duncan
  • 27Bates
  • 28Milne
  • 30Ritchie
  • 31Ngwenya
  • 48Harvey
Referee:
David Dickinson
Attendance:
3,112

Match Stats

Home TeamPeterheadAway TeamAberdeen
Possession
Home38%
Away62%
Shots
Home4
Away18
Shots on Target
Home3
Away9
Corners
Home2
Away12
Fouls
Home14
Away5

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Peterhead 0, Aberdeen 2.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Peterhead 0, Aberdeen 2.

  3. Post update

    Foul by Anthony Stewart (Aberdeen).

  4. Post update

    Jordon Brown (Peterhead) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  5. Post update

    Corner, Aberdeen. Conceded by Cody McLeod.

  6. Post update

    Attempt missed. Marley Watkins (Aberdeen) left footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the right.

  7. Post update

    Attempt saved. Dante Polvara (Aberdeen) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.

  8. Post update

    Attempt saved. Liam Scales (Aberdeen) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.

  9. Post update

    Corner, Aberdeen. Conceded by Paul Dixon.

  10. Post update

    Attempt missed. Vicente Besuijen (Aberdeen) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the right.

  11. Post update

    Corner, Aberdeen. Conceded by Paul Dixon.

  12. Substitution

    Substitution, Aberdeen. Liam Harvey replaces Christian Ramírez.

  13. Substitution

    Substitution, Aberdeen. Jack Milne replaces Ross McCrorie.

  14. Post update

    Corner, Aberdeen. Conceded by Robbie McGale.

  15. Post update

    Corner, Aberdeen. Conceded by Andrew McDonald.

  16. Booking

    Jack Brown (Peterhead) is shown the yellow card.

  17. Post update

    Ross McCrorie (Aberdeen) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  18. Post update

    Foul by Jack Brown (Peterhead).

  19. Goal!

    Goal! Peterhead 0, Aberdeen 2. Christian Ramírez (Aberdeen) header from the centre of the box to the top left corner. Assisted by Marley Watkins.

  20. Substitution

    Substitution, Aberdeen. Ryan Duncan replaces Matthew Kennedy.

As It Stands

A

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Aberdeen11002023
2Stirling11002113
3Raith Rovers00000000
4Dumbarton100112-10
5Peterhead100102-20

B

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Kilmarnock11003123
2Partick Thistle11002113
3Montrose00000000
4Stenhousemuir100112-10
5Fraserburgh100113-20

C

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Dunfermline11002023
2Ross County10101102
3Buckie Thistle10101101
4Alloa00000000
5East Fife100102-20

D

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Hibernian11005053
2Falkirk10100002
3Morton10100001
4Bonnyrigg Rose00000000
5Clyde100105-50

E

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Airdrieonians11003033
2Arbroath11001013
3FC Edinburgh00000000
4St Mirren100101-10
5Cowdenbeath100103-30

F

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Annan Athletic11003213
2Ayr10100002
3Elgin10100001
4St Johnstone00000000
5Queen of Sth100123-10

G

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Livingston11003213
2Inverness CT11001013
3Cove Rangers00000000
4Albion100123-10
5Kelty Hearts100101-10

H

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Queen's Park11005233
2Dundee11003033
3Forfar00000000
4Stranraer100125-30
5Hamilton100103-30
