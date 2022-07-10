Last updated on .From the section Scottish League Cup

Christian Ramirez scored two second-half goals to secure victory for Aberdeen at Balmoor

Aberdeen finally overcame a depleted but stubborn Peterhead side at Balmoor to win their opening match of the Scottish League Cup group stage.

Christian Ramirez's penalty after an hour settled nerves following a host of missed chances and the American added a second 12 minutes later.

Peterhead, who could only name four substitutes, were spirited and could have taken the lead.

But after Ramirez's opener the League One side understandably faded.

Aberdeen fielded an entirely new back four from last season, which included 19-year-old debutant Mason Hancock, while Dutch goalkeeper Kelle Roos was preferred to Joe Lewis in goal.

Jim Goodwin's side created chances before the break, the best of which came from Ross McCrorie, who hit the bar and had a goal ruled out after a foul in the build-up by Jayden Richardson.

Peterhead goalkeeper Jack Newman, who only signed on loan from Dundee United the day before the game, was also in inspired form as he denied Ramirez on three occasions to keep his team in the contest.

After continuing to frustrate, Jim McInally's side went close twice in a minute just before the hour mark as Roos saved Ryan Dow's fierce drive and Liam Scales cleared Paul Dixon's effort off the line.

But Aberdeen, who were without Lewis Ferguson as he nears a move to Bologna, finally got themselves in front two minutes later when Matty Kennedy's driving run into the box was ended illegally by Jack Brown and Ramirez sent Newman the wrong way from the spot.

The American striker then beat the young goalkeeper again with his head to seal the win after he was picked out by Marley Watkins.