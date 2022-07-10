Peterhead v Aberdeen

PeterheadPeterhead15:00AberdeenAberdeen
Last updated on .From the section Scottish League Cup
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Stirling
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|1
|1
|3
|2
|Aberdeen
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|Peterhead
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|Raith Rovers
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|5
|Dumbarton
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|2
|-1
|0
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Kilmarnock
|1
|1
|0
|0
|3
|1
|2
|3
|2
|Partick Thistle
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|1
|1
|3
|3
|Montrose
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|Stenhousemuir
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|2
|-1
|0
|5
|Fraserburgh
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|3
|-2
|0
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Dunfermline
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|0
|2
|3
|2
|Ross County
|1
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|0
|2
|3
|Buckie Thistle
|1
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|4
|Alloa
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|5
|East Fife
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|2
|-2
|0
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Hibernian
|1
|1
|0
|0
|5
|0
|5
|3
|2
|Falkirk
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|3
|Morton
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|4
|Bonnyrigg Rose
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|5
|Clyde
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|5
|-5
|0
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Airdrieonians
|1
|1
|0
|0
|3
|0
|3
|3
|2
|Arbroath
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|3
|3
|FC Edinburgh
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|St Mirren
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|-1
|0
|5
|Cowdenbeath
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|3
|-3
|0
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Annan Athletic
|1
|1
|0
|0
|3
|2
|1
|3
|2
|Ayr
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|3
|Elgin
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|4
|St Johnstone
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|5
|Queen of Sth
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
|3
|-1
|0
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Livingston
|1
|1
|0
|0
|3
|2
|1
|3
|2
|Inverness CT
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|3
|3
|Cove Rangers
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|Albion
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
|3
|-1
|0
|5
|Kelty Hearts
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|-1
|0
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Queen's Park
|1
|1
|0
|0
|5
|2
|3
|3
|2
|Dundee
|1
|1
|0
|0
|3
|0
|3
|3
|3
|Forfar
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|Stranraer
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
|5
|-3
|0
|5
|Hamilton
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|3
|-3
|0