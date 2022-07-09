Close menu

Scottish Gossip: Rangers, Celtic, Aberdeen, Dundee United, Hearts, Tierney, Matondo, Ferguson, Soro

Rabbi Matondo is being linked with Rangers

Rangers are closing in on a deal to sign Schalke and Wales winger Rabbi Matondo. (Sky Sports)external-link

Rangers will pay a fee in the region of £1.8m for Rabbi Matondo, beating off competition from French Ligue 1 clubs Lorient and Troyes. (Goal France via Daily Recordexternal-link)

Celtic have had a £125,000 bid for Dylan Reid accepted but the St Mirren youngster, also wanted by Rangers, would go into the club's B team, says manager Ange Postecoglou. (Football Scotland)external-link

Aberdeen have accepted a £3m offer for Lewis Ferguson from Bologna, with a five-year contract on the table for the Scotland midfielder. (Express)external-link

Portuguese side FC Arouca have announced the loan signing of Celtic midfielder Ismaila Soro, with an option to buy the 24-year-old. (Scottish Sun)external-link

Dundee United are closing in on a deal for out of contract former Falkirk and Livingston midfielder Craig Sibbald. (Daily Record)external-link

Hearts will not offer Joe Wright a deal after the Welsh centre-half made three pre-season appearances on trial. (Daily Record)external-link

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta confirms that the early substitution of Kieran Tierney against Nurnberg was planned, allaying fears of an injury for the returning Scotland defender. (Evening Standard)external-link

Southampton are a chasing cut-price £10m transfer for ex-Celtic striker Moussa Dembele as he enters the final year of his Lyon contract, five years after he left the Scottish champions for £20m. (Scottish Sun)external-link

