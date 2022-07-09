Scottish Gossip: Rangers, Celtic, Aberdeen, Dundee United, Hearts, Tierney, Matondo, Ferguson, Soro
Rangers are closing in on a deal to sign Schalke and Wales winger Rabbi Matondo. (Sky Sports)
Rangers will pay a fee in the region of £1.8m for Rabbi Matondo, beating off competition from French Ligue 1 clubs Lorient and Troyes. (Goal France via Daily Record)
Celtic have had a £125,000 bid for Dylan Reid accepted but the St Mirren youngster, also wanted by Rangers, would go into the club's B team, says manager Ange Postecoglou. (Football Scotland)
Aberdeen have accepted a £3m offer for Lewis Ferguson from Bologna, with a five-year contract on the table for the Scotland midfielder. (Express)
Portuguese side FC Arouca have announced the loan signing of Celtic midfielder Ismaila Soro, with an option to buy the 24-year-old. (Scottish Sun)
Dundee United are closing in on a deal for out of contract former Falkirk and Livingston midfielder Craig Sibbald. (Daily Record)
Hearts will not offer Joe Wright a deal after the Welsh centre-half made three pre-season appearances on trial. (Daily Record)
Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta confirms that the early substitution of Kieran Tierney against Nurnberg was planned, allaying fears of an injury for the returning Scotland defender. (Evening Standard)
Southampton are a chasing cut-price £10m transfer for ex-Celtic striker Moussa Dembele as he enters the final year of his Lyon contract, five years after he left the Scottish champions for £20m. (Scottish Sun)