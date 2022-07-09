Last updated on .From the section Scottish

Rangers are closing in on a deal to sign Schalke and Wales winger Rabbi Matondo. (Sky Sports) external-link

Rangers will pay a fee in the region of £1.8m for Rabbi Matondo, beating off competition from French Ligue 1 clubs Lorient and Troyes. (Goal France via Daily Record external-link )

Celtic have had a £125,000 bid for Dylan Reid accepted but the St Mirren youngster, also wanted by Rangers, would go into the club's B team, says manager Ange Postecoglou. (Football Scotland) external-link

Aberdeen have accepted a £3m offer for Lewis Ferguson from Bologna, with a five-year contract on the table for the Scotland midfielder. (Express) external-link

Portuguese side FC Arouca have announced the loan signing of Celtic midfielder Ismaila Soro, with an option to buy the 24-year-old. (Scottish Sun) external-link

Dundee United are closing in on a deal for out of contract former Falkirk and Livingston midfielder Craig Sibbald. (Daily Record) external-link

Hearts will not offer Joe Wright a deal after the Welsh centre-half made three pre-season appearances on trial. (Daily Record) external-link

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta confirms that the early substitution of Kieran Tierney against Nurnberg was planned, allaying fears of an injury for the returning Scotland defender. (Evening Standard) external-link