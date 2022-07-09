Last updated on .From the section Nottm Forest

Richards made 17 appearances for Bayern Munich last season

Nottingham Forest have announced the signing of full-back Omar Richards from Bayern Munich on a four-year deal.

The former England Under-21s defender moves for a reported £10m.

Richards, 24, joined Bayern in 2021 from Reading, making 17 appearances and helping them to a 32nd Bundesliga title.

"I'm thrilled to return to England by joining Nottingham Forest at such an exciting time," said the former Fulham youth player.

"The club has enjoyed an incredible last few months and there's great ambitions for the Premier League return.

"I've played against Forest in the past and they get such great backing from their fans, whilst the City Ground is an amazing place that I can now call home. I can't wait to join up with the squad this week and begin preparations for the new season."

Richards played 104 times for the Royals before heading to Germany, and earned one England Under-21s cap in 2019.

He becomes Forest's fifth summer signing after Dean Henderson, Moussa Niakhate, Giuilian Biancone and Taiwo Awoniyi.

The club have also agreed a £17m deal with Liverpool for Wales defender Neco Williams.

Find all the latest football transfers on our dedicated page.