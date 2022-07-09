Close menu

Omar Richards: Bayern Munich defender signs for Nottingham Forest

Breaking news

Nottingham Forest have announced the signing of full-back Omar Richards from Bayern Munich on a four-year deal.

The former England Under-21s defender moves for a reported £10m.

Richards, 24, joined Bayern in 2021 from Reading, making 17 appearances and helping them to a 32nd Bundesliga title.

"I'm thrilled to return to England by joining Nottingham Forest at such an exciting time," said the former Fulham youth player.

