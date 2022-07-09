Sweden and Netherlands fans mingled together before the game in Sheffield's city centre

Sheffield was bright on Saturday, and not just because of the sunshine.

That's because large parts of the city were taken over by the thousands of colourful Netherlands and Sweden fans who had descended on the city for their side's Euro 2022 opener.

One group of bars were adorned in yellow as Swedish fans made it their home for the afternoon, while the city's designated fan park was a sea of orange, which turned into a wave through the streets down to Bramall Lane as the Dutch marched towards the ground.

With Sweden ranked second in the world and the Netherlands the defending champions, these are two sides considered among the best at the tournament and it was little surprise that there was not much between them in this Group C tie.

Netherlands fans packed out the centre of Sheffield in the build-up to the game

Jonna Andersson opened the scoring for Sweden in a first half they dominated before a much-improved Dutch side equalised after the break through Jill Roord.

For some, this was a glimpse of what could transpire when the final comes round at Wembley on 31 July.

"A dress rehearsal of the final? I think so," ex-England goalkeeper Rachel Brown-Finnis said on BBC One.

"Sweden bossed the first half, the Netherlands had flashes in the second half and got back level."

There was a carnival atmosphere throughout the day in Sheffield

The attendance at Bramall Lane was 21,342, a record for a European Women's Championship group stage match not involving a host nation, underlining the belief among the two sets of fans that their respective sides will go far at the tournament.

"My mum and dad were a part of it and they said it was amazing," Dutch striker Vivianne Miedema, who grew into the game to finish with a player-of-the-match performance, said of her side's impressive support.

"The atmosphere was amazing for both teams and we are really lucky to have those fans with us.

"Sweden are one of the favourites, England are up there and I think we can give anyone a game on our day. We are the dark horses.

"Today showed we can grow into this tournament."

The Netherlands have had injury problems in the build-up to this tournament which were compounded by first-choice goalkeeper Sari van Veenendaal and defender Aniek Nouwen having to go off in the first half of Saturday's game.

But their ability to respond to those setbacks and finish the game arguably the better side bodes well for the rest of the tournament.

"There is more to come there," Netherlands boss Mark Parsons said.

"When you lose your captain and your centre-back your mind can be all over the place but you have to stay calm.

"We know we will have to grow into the tournament."