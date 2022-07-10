Match ends, Belgium Women 1, Iceland Women 1.
Iceland and Belgium were forced to settle for a point each after an entertaining Euro 2022 Group D encounter in front of a raucous crowd at Manchester City's Academy Stadium.
Berglind Thorvaldsdottir's second-half header had put Iceland on course for only their second win at a European Women's Championship.
But a penalty by Reading's Justine Vanhaevermaet, after Gunnhildur Jonsdottir's foul on Elena Dhont, ensured the sides ended level in what was the first match of the tournament for both.
At 0-0, Thorvaldsdottir had a penalty saved by Nicky Evrard after experienced defender Davina Philtjens had handled.
Academy Stadium passes Euro 2022 test
Before Euro 2022 began, the decision to use the Academy Stadium as a venue was labelled "embarrassing" by Iceland's captain Sara Bjork Gunnarsdottir.
The home of Manchester City's women's team is the smallest venue, having a tournament capacity of 4,400, with organisers arguing it is better to play games in front of sell-out crowds than thousands of empty seats in big stadiums.
On a glorious sunny day, the venue passed the test as Iceland and Belgium fans came together to create a carnival atmosphere in front of a 3,859 crowd.
The seventh game of the tournament was played out against the backdrop of non-stop noise, with Belgium's fan band competing against the drums of Iceland's followers to see who could be the loudest.
There was even the sight and sound of the Viking clap, which came to prominence at the men's Euro 2016, when about 8% of the Icelandic population accompanied the team to France.
There are venues that dwarf the Academy Stadium in terms of size at this tournament, like Old Trafford and Wembley Stadium.
But as atmospheres go, this was up there with the best.
Iceland's prime minister cheers on team
They rolled out the red carpet at the Academy Stadium to welcome Iceland's prime minister, who flew to England to support the team.
Katrin Jakobsdottir joined supporters in the fan park in Manchester city centre before watching an action-packed game.
Belgium and Iceland created 34 chances between them but could not be separated at the final whistle.
While Belgium will play group favourites France in Rotherham next, Iceland and their fans will be back at the Academy Stadium to face Italy, with both games to be played on Thursday.
Player of the match
JónsdóttirSveindís Jónsdóttir
Belgium
Avg
- Squad number18Player nameDe NeveAverage rating
7.14
- Squad number7Player nameEurlingsAverage rating
7.03
- Squad number10Player nameVanhaevermaetAverage rating
7.00
- Squad number2Player namePhiltjensAverage rating
6.94
- Squad number20Player nameBiesmansAverage rating
6.79
- Squad number15Player nameVangheluweAverage rating
6.78
- Squad number19Player nameKeesAverage rating
6.76
- Squad number13Player nameDhontAverage rating
6.56
- Squad number1Player nameEvrardAverage rating
6.38
- Squad number9Player nameWullaertAverage rating
6.37
- Squad number3Player nameVan KerkhovenAverage rating
6.34
- Squad number11Player nameCaymanAverage rating
6.08
- Squad number6Player nameDe CaignyAverage rating
5.89
Iceland
Avg
- Squad number23Player nameJónsdóttirAverage rating
8.41
- Squad number5Player nameJónsdóttirAverage rating
8.26
- Squad number4Player nameViggósdóttirAverage rating
7.97
- Squad number2Player nameAtladóttirAverage rating
7.66
- Squad number7Player nameGunnarsdóttirAverage rating
7.53
- Squad number1Player nameSigurdardóttirAverage rating
7.53
- Squad number10Player nameBrynjarsdóttirAverage rating
7.44
- Squad number11Player nameGísladóttirAverage rating
7.25
- Squad number18Player nameArnardóttirAverage rating
7.21
- Squad number21Player nameGudmundsdóttirAverage rating
7.21
- Squad number17Player nameAlbertsdóttirAverage rating
7.16
- Squad number9Player nameThorvaldsdóttirAverage rating
7.03
- Squad number8Player nameVilhjálmsdóttirAverage rating
6.93
- Squad number15Player nameJóhannsdóttirAverage rating
6.86
Line-ups
Belgium
Formation 4-2-3-1
- 1Evrard
- 15Vangheluwe
- 19Kees
- 18De Neve
- 2PhiltjensBooked at 32mins
- 10VanhaevermaetBooked at 85mins
- 20Biesmans
- 13DhontSubstituted forEurlingsat 78'minutes
- 6De Caigny
- 11Cayman
- 9WullaertSubstituted forVan Kerkhovenat 90+3'minutes
Substitutes
- 3Van Kerkhoven
- 4Tysiak
- 5Wijnants
- 7Eurlings
- 8Delacauw
- 12Lemey
- 14Vanmechelen
- 16Minnaert
- 17Tison
- 21Lichtfus
- 22Deloose
- 23Missipo
Iceland
Formation 4-3-3
- 1Sigurdardóttir
- 2Atladóttir
- 4Viggósdóttir
- 18Arnardóttir
- 11Gísladóttir
- 8VilhjálmsdóttirSubstituted forJóhannsdóttirat 90+2'minutes
- 10Brynjarsdóttir
- 7GunnarsdóttirSubstituted forAlbertsdóttirat 86'minutes
- 5Jónsdóttir
- 9ThorvaldsdóttirSubstituted forGudmundsdóttirat 72'minutes
- 23Jónsdóttir
Substitutes
- 3Vidarsdóttir
- 6Sigurdardóttir
- 12Ívarsdóttir
- 13Sveinbjornsdóttir
- 14Magnúsdóttir
- 15Jóhannsdóttir
- 16Jensen
- 17Albertsdóttir
- 19Gunnlaugsdóttir
- 20Árnadóttir
- 21Gudmundsdóttir
- 22Andradóttir
- Referee:
- Tess Olofsson
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home55%
- Away45%
- Shots
- Home11
- Away23
- Shots on Target
- Home8
- Away5
- Corners
- Home2
- Away10
- Fouls
- Home6
- Away5
Live Text
Post update
Full Time
Second Half ends, Belgium Women 1, Iceland Women 1.
Post update
Hannah Eurlings (Belgium Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Sif Atladóttir (Iceland Women).
Substitution
Substitution, Belgium Women. Ella Van Kerkhoven replaces Tessa Wullaert.
Post update
Attempt missed. Alexandra Jóhannsdóttir (Iceland Women) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Agla Maria Albertsdóttir.
Substitution
Substitution, Iceland Women. Alexandra Jóhannsdóttir replaces Karólína Lea Vilhjálmsdóttir.
Post update
Sari Kees (Belgium Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Dagny Brynjarsdóttir (Iceland Women).
Post update
Attempt missed. Sveindís Jónsdóttir (Iceland Women) left footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the right following a corner.
Post update
Corner, Iceland Women. Conceded by Laura De Neve.
Post update
Offside, Belgium Women. Hannah Eurlings tries a through ball, but Janice Cayman is caught offside.
Post update
Attempt missed. Karólína Lea Vilhjálmsdóttir (Iceland Women) left footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the right.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Sveindís Jónsdóttir (Iceland Women) right footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked.
Post update
Attempt missed. Karólína Lea Vilhjálmsdóttir (Iceland Women) right footed shot from outside the box is too high from a direct free kick.
Substitution
Substitution, Iceland Women. Agla Maria Albertsdóttir replaces Sara Björk Gunnarsdóttir.
Booking
Justine Vanhaevermaet (Belgium Women) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Post update
Foul by Justine Vanhaevermaet (Belgium Women).
Post update
Dagny Brynjarsdóttir (Iceland Women) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Post update
Offside, Belgium Women. Tine De Caigny tries a through ball, but Hannah Eurlings is caught offside.