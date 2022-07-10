Last updated on .From the section Women's Euro 2022

Iceland and Belgium were forced to settle for a point each after an entertaining Euro 2022 Group D encounter in front of a raucous crowd at Manchester City's Academy Stadium.

Berglind Thorvaldsdottir's second-half header had put Iceland on course for only their second win at a European Women's Championship.

But a penalty by Reading's Justine Vanhaevermaet, after Gunnhildur Jonsdottir's foul on Elena Dhont, ensured the sides ended level in what was the first match of the tournament for both.

At 0-0, Thorvaldsdottir had a penalty saved by Nicky Evrard after experienced defender Davina Philtjens had handled.

Academy Stadium passes Euro 2022 test

Before Euro 2022 began, the decision to use the Academy Stadium as a venue was labelled "embarrassing" by Iceland's captain Sara Bjork Gunnarsdottir.

The home of Manchester City's women's team is the smallest venue, having a tournament capacity of 4,400, with organisers arguing it is better to play games in front of sell-out crowds than thousands of empty seats in big stadiums.

On a glorious sunny day, the venue passed the test as Iceland and Belgium fans came together to create a carnival atmosphere in front of a 3,859 crowd.

The seventh game of the tournament was played out against the backdrop of non-stop noise, with Belgium's fan band competing against the drums of Iceland's followers to see who could be the loudest.

There was even the sight and sound of the Viking clap, which came to prominence at the men's Euro 2016, when about 8% of the Icelandic population accompanied the team to France.

There are venues that dwarf the Academy Stadium in terms of size at this tournament, like Old Trafford and Wembley Stadium.

But as atmospheres go, this was up there with the best.

Iceland have only managed to win one of the four matches in which they have taken the lead at the Euros (D1 L2), beating the Netherlands in 2013 (1-0)

Belgium's four total goals at the Euros have come in only two different minutes of play - they have scored in the 59th minute twice and the 67th minute twice

Iceland's prime minister cheers on team

They rolled out the red carpet at the Academy Stadium to welcome Iceland's prime minister, who flew to England to support the team.

Katrin Jakobsdottir joined supporters in the fan park in Manchester city centre before watching an action-packed game.

Belgium and Iceland created 34 chances between them but could not be separated at the final whistle.

While Belgium will play group favourites France in Rotherham next, Iceland and their fans will be back at the Academy Stadium to face Italy, with both games to be played on Thursday.

