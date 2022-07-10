Close menu
Women's European Championship - Group D
BelgiumBelgium1IcelandIceland1

Euro 2022: Belgium and Iceland play out entertaining draw

By Neil JohnstonBBC Sport at Manchester City's Academy Stadium

Women's Euro 2022

Iceland and Belgium were forced to settle for a point each after an entertaining Euro 2022 Group D encounter in front of a raucous crowd at Manchester City's Academy Stadium.

Berglind Thorvaldsdottir's second-half header had put Iceland on course for only their second win at a European Women's Championship.

But a penalty by Reading's Justine Vanhaevermaet, after Gunnhildur Jonsdottir's foul on Elena Dhont, ensured the sides ended level in what was the first match of the tournament for both.

At 0-0, Thorvaldsdottir had a penalty saved by Nicky Evrard after experienced defender Davina Philtjens had handled.

Academy Stadium passes Euro 2022 test

Before Euro 2022 began, the decision to use the Academy Stadium as a venue was labelled "embarrassing" by Iceland's captain Sara Bjork Gunnarsdottir.

The home of Manchester City's women's team is the smallest venue, having a tournament capacity of 4,400, with organisers arguing it is better to play games in front of sell-out crowds than thousands of empty seats in big stadiums.

On a glorious sunny day, the venue passed the test as Iceland and Belgium fans came together to create a carnival atmosphere in front of a 3,859 crowd.

The seventh game of the tournament was played out against the backdrop of non-stop noise, with Belgium's fan band competing against the drums of Iceland's followers to see who could be the loudest.

There was even the sight and sound of the Viking clap, which came to prominence at the men's Euro 2016, when about 8% of the Icelandic population accompanied the team to France.

There are venues that dwarf the Academy Stadium in terms of size at this tournament, like Old Trafford and Wembley Stadium.

But as atmospheres go, this was up there with the best.

Iceland's fans during the Euro 2022 game against Belgium
Iceland have only managed to win one of the four matches in which they have taken the lead at the Euros (D1 L2), beating the Netherlands in 2013 (1-0)
Belgium fans during the Euro 2022 game with Iceland at Manchester City's Academy Stadium
Belgium's four total goals at the Euros have come in only two different minutes of play - they have scored in the 59th minute twice and the 67th minute twice

Iceland's prime minister cheers on team

They rolled out the red carpet at the Academy Stadium to welcome Iceland's prime minister, who flew to England to support the team.

Katrin Jakobsdottir joined supporters in the fan park in Manchester city centre before watching an action-packed game.

Belgium and Iceland created 34 chances between them but could not be separated at the final whistle.

While Belgium will play group favourites France in Rotherham next, Iceland and their fans will be back at the Academy Stadium to face Italy, with both games to be played on Thursday.

Line-ups

Belgium

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 1Evrard
  • 15Vangheluwe
  • 19Kees
  • 18De Neve
  • 2PhiltjensBooked at 32mins
  • 10VanhaevermaetBooked at 85mins
  • 20Biesmans
  • 13DhontSubstituted forEurlingsat 78'minutes
  • 6De Caigny
  • 11Cayman
  • 9WullaertSubstituted forVan Kerkhovenat 90+3'minutes

Substitutes

  • 3Van Kerkhoven
  • 4Tysiak
  • 5Wijnants
  • 7Eurlings
  • 8Delacauw
  • 12Lemey
  • 14Vanmechelen
  • 16Minnaert
  • 17Tison
  • 21Lichtfus
  • 22Deloose
  • 23Missipo

Iceland

Formation 4-3-3

  • 1Sigurdardóttir
  • 2Atladóttir
  • 4Viggósdóttir
  • 18Arnardóttir
  • 11Gísladóttir
  • 8VilhjálmsdóttirSubstituted forJóhannsdóttirat 90+2'minutes
  • 10Brynjarsdóttir
  • 7GunnarsdóttirSubstituted forAlbertsdóttirat 86'minutes
  • 5Jónsdóttir
  • 9ThorvaldsdóttirSubstituted forGudmundsdóttirat 72'minutes
  • 23Jónsdóttir

Substitutes

  • 3Vidarsdóttir
  • 6Sigurdardóttir
  • 12Ívarsdóttir
  • 13Sveinbjornsdóttir
  • 14Magnúsdóttir
  • 15Jóhannsdóttir
  • 16Jensen
  • 17Albertsdóttir
  • 19Gunnlaugsdóttir
  • 20Árnadóttir
  • 21Gudmundsdóttir
  • 22Andradóttir
Referee:
Tess Olofsson

Match Stats

Home TeamBelgiumAway TeamIceland
Possession
Home55%
Away45%
Shots
Home11
Away23
Shots on Target
Home8
Away5
Corners
Home2
Away10
Fouls
Home6
Away5

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Belgium Women 1, Iceland Women 1.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Belgium Women 1, Iceland Women 1.

  3. Post update

    Hannah Eurlings (Belgium Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  4. Post update

    Foul by Sif Atladóttir (Iceland Women).

  5. Substitution

    Substitution, Belgium Women. Ella Van Kerkhoven replaces Tessa Wullaert.

  6. Post update

    Attempt missed. Alexandra Jóhannsdóttir (Iceland Women) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Agla Maria Albertsdóttir.

  7. Substitution

    Substitution, Iceland Women. Alexandra Jóhannsdóttir replaces Karólína Lea Vilhjálmsdóttir.

  8. Post update

    Sari Kees (Belgium Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  9. Post update

    Foul by Dagny Brynjarsdóttir (Iceland Women).

  10. Post update

    Attempt missed. Sveindís Jónsdóttir (Iceland Women) left footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the right following a corner.

  11. Post update

    Corner, Iceland Women. Conceded by Laura De Neve.

  12. Post update

    Offside, Belgium Women. Hannah Eurlings tries a through ball, but Janice Cayman is caught offside.

  13. Post update

    Attempt missed. Karólína Lea Vilhjálmsdóttir (Iceland Women) left footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the right.

  14. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Sveindís Jónsdóttir (Iceland Women) right footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked.

  15. Post update

    Attempt missed. Karólína Lea Vilhjálmsdóttir (Iceland Women) right footed shot from outside the box is too high from a direct free kick.

  16. Substitution

    Substitution, Iceland Women. Agla Maria Albertsdóttir replaces Sara Björk Gunnarsdóttir.

  17. Booking

    Justine Vanhaevermaet (Belgium Women) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  18. Post update

    Foul by Justine Vanhaevermaet (Belgium Women).

  19. Post update

    Dagny Brynjarsdóttir (Iceland Women) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  20. Post update

    Offside, Belgium Women. Tine De Caigny tries a through ball, but Hannah Eurlings is caught offside.

Page 1 of 5
As It Stands

A

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Norway11004133
2England11001013
3Austria100101-10
4Northern Ireland100114-30

B

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Germany11004043
2Spain11004133
3Finland100114-30
4Denmark100104-40

C

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Portugal10102201
2Switzerland10102201
3Netherlands10101101
4Sweden10101101

D

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Iceland10101101
2Belgium10101101
3France00000000
4Italy00000000
View full Women's European Championship tables

Top Stories

