Women's European Championship - Group D
BelgiumBelgium17:00IcelandIceland
Venue: Academy Stadium

Euro 2022: Belgium 'must be patient' in opener against Iceland

Ives Serneels talks to his Belgium players in training
Belgium won seven of their eight Euro 2022 qualifiers
Women's Euro 2022 - Belgium v Iceland
Date: Sunday, 10 July Venue: Academy Stadium, Manchester Kick-off: 17:00 BST
Coverage: BBC Two and live text coverage on the BBC Sport website

Belgium coach Ives Serneels has said that his side will need to be patient against Iceland in their Euro 2022 opener.

With tournament favourites France and Italy completing Group D, Belgium will know the importance of their first match, but Serneels does not believe Sunday's match is a must-win fixture.

"This match is not decisive," he said.

"Remember our first game against Denmark in 2017, we lost that and ended up staying in the race until the end."

Of Sunday's opponents, he added: "Iceland are a tough team and a team that are always a united unit on the field. There are players with special qualities, but they are also the players that we have to be able to handle.

"I'm afraid we'll have to be patient."

Belgium conceded just three goals five years ago in the Netherlands, but still went out in the group stages.

Iceland were bottom of their group in 2017, losing all three matches.

Their midfielder Sara Bjork Gunnarsdottir said: "The squad is calm. We have a lot of experienced players and the balance in the team is good. We have been able to control the excitement level really well."

Gunnarsdottir recently playing her first 90 minutes since giving birth in November and of that match said: "I felt pretty good. The first 75 minutes were solid, and then you got a bit tired which is understandable.

"The most important things is that I had a good and quick recovery, which says a lot for the future."

As It Stands

A

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Norway11004133
2England11001013
3Austria100101-10
4Northern Ireland100114-30

B

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Germany11004043
2Spain11004133
3Finland100114-30
4Denmark100104-40

C

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Portugal10102201
2Switzerland10102201
3Netherlands10101101
4Sweden10101101

D

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Belgium00000000
2France00000000
3Iceland00000000
4Italy00000000
