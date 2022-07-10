Close menu
Women's European Championship - Group D
FranceFrance5ItalyItaly1

Euro 2022: Grace Geyoro scores hat-trick as France thrash Italy

By Gary RoseBBC Sport at New York Stadium

Last updated on .From the section Women's Euro 2022

Grace Geyoro scored a hat-trick as France underlined their credentials as one of the favourites to win Euro 2022 by thrashing Italy 5-1 in their Group D opener at Rotherham's New York Stadium.

Corinne Diacre's side are looking to win a major tournament for the first time, and they put in a performance that will certainly make other teams sit up and take notice.

Italian forward Barbara Bonansea forced a great save out of goalkeeper Pauline Peyraud-Magnin in the first few minutes, but from then things took a bad turn for Italy as France put on an attacking masterclass.

Geyoro got the first of her goals in the ninth minute when she fired home from the lively Kadidiatou Diani's cross.

Marie-Antoinette Katoto, widely tipped to win the Golden Boot at this tournament, scored her 26th international goal in her 31st appearance just three minutes later, stabbing in after the goalkeeper had palmed a shot into her path.

Katoto then saw a header hit the post before Delphine Cascarino made it 3-0 with a thunderous strike six minutes before the break.

There was still time for France to score twice more before half-time as Geyoro rolled in after rounding the goalkeeper, before she completed her hat-trick with with a neat finish from 14 yards.

To Italy's credit, they did improve after the break, although they were fortunate to finish the game with 10 players when Sara Gama had a red card overturned following a VAR review, despite the challenge appearing reckless.

Martina Piemonte then headed in with 14 minutes remaining to give the travelling Italy fans a consolation to cheer.

France fire warning to rivals

Ranked third in the world and arriving at the tournament on the back of 14 consecutive victories, France are rightly viewed as being among the leading contenders to win Euro 2022 - even if, to date, success at major tournaments has eluded them.

They have failed to progress further than the quarter-finals in their six previous appearances at the European Women's Championships, however this performance showed that they have the intention and quality to go much further this time.

Italy simply had no answer to France's brilliant attack in the first half, with Diani's trickery and direct running causing panic in the defence, while Katoto - who in addition to her goal provided the assist for Geyoro's second - highlighted why she is a striker to be feared at Euro 2022.

On this showing, no defence will want to come up against this France attack, which blended skill, pace and clinical finishing to devastating effect.

Defensive work to do for Italy

Having failed to get out of the group stage in 2017, Italy were hoping to do much better this time around. But such a heavy defeat in their opening game is far from an ideal start.

However, they can take heart from their second-half display. As outclassed as they were in the opening 45 minutes, they competed after the break and were unfortunate to not have more than the one consolation goal.

That may have been down to France stepping off in attack to conserve energy, but Italy should take encouragement from how they finished the game as they look to get up and running against Iceland on Thursday.

Player of the match

GeyoroGrace Geyoro

with an average of 9.00

France

  1. Squad number8Player nameGeyoro
    Average rating

    9.00

  2. Squad number20Player nameCascarino
    Average rating

    8.63

  3. Squad number11Player nameDiani
    Average rating

    8.46

  4. Squad number21Player namePeyraud-Magnin
    Average rating

    8.26

  5. Squad number22Player namePérisset
    Average rating

    8.11

  6. Squad number9Player nameKatoto
    Average rating

    8.05

  7. Squad number6Player nameToletti
    Average rating

    8.03

  8. Squad number5Player nameTounkara
    Average rating

    8.03

  9. Squad number7Player nameKarchaoui
    Average rating

    8.00

  10. Squad number3Player nameRenard
    Average rating

    7.98

  11. Squad number14Player nameBilbault
    Average rating

    7.90

  12. Squad number13Player nameBacha
    Average rating

    7.00

  13. Squad number15Player nameDali
    Average rating

    6.52

  14. Squad number12Player nameMalard
    Average rating

    6.46

  15. Squad number17Player nameBaltimore
    Average rating

    6.30

  16. Squad number18Player nameSarr
    Average rating

    6.09

Italy

  1. Squad number10Player nameGirelli
    Average rating

    6.44

  2. Squad number4Player nameGalli
    Average rating

    6.35

  3. Squad number17Player nameBoattin
    Average rating

    6.20

  4. Squad number6Player nameGiugliano
    Average rating

    6.19

  5. Squad number18Player nameCaruso
    Average rating

    6.00

  6. Squad number5Player nameLinari
    Average rating

    5.81

  7. Squad number11Player nameBonansea
    Average rating

    5.73

  8. Squad number20Player namePiemonte
    Average rating

    5.64

  9. Squad number13Player nameBartoli
    Average rating

    5.60

  10. Squad number1Player nameGiuliani
    Average rating

    5.48

  11. Squad number16Player nameDi Guglielmo
    Average rating

    5.31

  12. Squad number2Player nameBergamaschi
    Average rating

    5.25

  13. Squad number3Player nameGama
    Average rating

    5.00

  14. Squad number19Player nameGiacinti
    Average rating

    4.40

  15. Squad number8Player nameRosucci
    Average rating

    3.79

  16. Squad number7Player nameSimonetti
    Average rating

    3.71

Line-ups

France

Formation 4-3-3

  • 21Peyraud-Magnin
  • 22Périsset
  • 5Tounkara
  • 3Renard
  • 7KarchaouiSubstituted forBaltimoreat 88'minutes
  • 8GeyoroSubstituted forDaliat 67'minutes
  • 14Bilbault
  • 6Toletti
  • 11DianiSubstituted forBachaat 78'minutes
  • 9KatotoSubstituted forSarrat 77'minutes
  • 20CascarinoSubstituted forMalardat 67'minutes

Substitutes

  • 1Chavas
  • 2Palis
  • 4Torrent
  • 10Matéo
  • 12Malard
  • 13Bacha
  • 15Dali
  • 16Lerond
  • 17Baltimore
  • 18Sarr
  • 19Mbock Bathy
  • 23Cissoko

Italy

Formation 4-3-3

  • 1Giuliani
  • 13Bartoli
  • 3GamaBooked at 66mins
  • 5Linari
  • 17BoattinBooked at 16mins
  • 4GalliSubstituted forRosucciat 45'minutes
  • 6GiuglianoSubstituted forSimonettiat 45'minutesBooked at 52mins
  • 18CarusoSubstituted forPiemonteat 74'minutes
  • 2Bergamaschi
  • 10GirelliSubstituted forGiacintiat 58'minutes
  • 11BonanseaSubstituted forDi Guglielmoat 81'minutes

Substitutes

  • 7Simonetti
  • 8Rosucci
  • 9Sabatino
  • 12Schroffenegger
  • 14Bonfantini
  • 15Filangeri
  • 16Di Guglielmo
  • 19Giacinti
  • 20Piemonte
  • 22Durante
  • 23Lenzini
Referee:
Rebecca Welch
Attendance:
8,541

Match Stats

Home TeamFranceAway TeamItaly
Possession
Home59%
Away41%
Shots
Home16
Away13
Shots on Target
Home7
Away6
Corners
Home3
Away7
Fouls
Home8
Away11

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, France 5, Italy 1.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, France 5, Italy 1.

  3. Post update

    Attempt saved. Martina Piemonte (Italy) header from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Flaminia Simonetti with a cross.

  4. Post update

    Corner, Italy. Conceded by Wendie Renard.

  5. Post update

    Attempt missed. Ouleymata Sarr (France) header from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Sandy Baltimore with a cross.

  6. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Flaminia Simonetti (Italy) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Valentina Giacinti.

  7. Substitution

    Substitution, France. Sandy Baltimore replaces Sakina Karchaoui.

  8. Post update

    Attempt missed. Selma Bacha (France) left footed shot from very close range misses to the left. Assisted by Melvine Malard with a cross following a fast break.

  9. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Martina Piemonte (Italy) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

  10. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Lisa Boattin (Italy) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Valentina Giacinti.

  11. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Valentina Giacinti (Italy) left footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Martina Piemonte.

  12. Post update

    Foul by Ève Périsset (France).

  13. Post update

    Lisa Boattin (Italy) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  14. Substitution

    Substitution, Italy. Lucia Di Guglielmo replaces Barbara Bonansea.

  15. Post update

    Aïssatou Tounkara (France) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  16. Post update

    Foul by Valentina Giacinti (Italy).

  17. Post update

    Corner, Italy. Conceded by Sakina Karchaoui.

  18. Substitution

    Substitution, France. Selma Bacha replaces Kadidiatou Diani.

  19. Substitution

    Substitution, France. Ouleymata Sarr replaces Marie-Antoinette Katoto.

  20. Goal!

    Goal! France 5, Italy 1. Martina Piemonte (Italy) header from very close range to the top left corner. Assisted by Lisa Boattin with a cross.

Page 1 of 5
Navigate to the last page

As It Stands

A

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Norway11004133
2England11001013
3Austria100101-10
4Northern Ireland100114-30

B

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Germany11004043
2Spain11004133
3Finland100114-30
4Denmark100104-40

C

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Portugal10102201
2Switzerland10102201
3Netherlands10101101
4Sweden10101101

D

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1France11005143
2Iceland10101101
3Belgium10101101
4Italy100115-40
View full Women's European Championship tables

Top Stories

Elsewhere on the BBC