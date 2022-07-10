Match ends, France 5, Italy 1.
Grace Geyoro scored a hat-trick as France underlined their credentials as one of the favourites to win Euro 2022 by thrashing Italy 5-1 in their Group D opener at Rotherham's New York Stadium.
Corinne Diacre's side are looking to win a major tournament for the first time, and they put in a performance that will certainly make other teams sit up and take notice.
Italian forward Barbara Bonansea forced a great save out of goalkeeper Pauline Peyraud-Magnin in the first few minutes, but from then things took a bad turn for Italy as France put on an attacking masterclass.
Geyoro got the first of her goals in the ninth minute when she fired home from the lively Kadidiatou Diani's cross.
Marie-Antoinette Katoto, widely tipped to win the Golden Boot at this tournament, scored her 26th international goal in her 31st appearance just three minutes later, stabbing in after the goalkeeper had palmed a shot into her path.
Katoto then saw a header hit the post before Delphine Cascarino made it 3-0 with a thunderous strike six minutes before the break.
There was still time for France to score twice more before half-time as Geyoro rolled in after rounding the goalkeeper, before she completed her hat-trick with with a neat finish from 14 yards.
To Italy's credit, they did improve after the break, although they were fortunate to finish the game with 10 players when Sara Gama had a red card overturned following a VAR review, despite the challenge appearing reckless.
Martina Piemonte then headed in with 14 minutes remaining to give the travelling Italy fans a consolation to cheer.
France fire warning to rivals
Ranked third in the world and arriving at the tournament on the back of 14 consecutive victories, France are rightly viewed as being among the leading contenders to win Euro 2022 - even if, to date, success at major tournaments has eluded them.
They have failed to progress further than the quarter-finals in their six previous appearances at the European Women's Championships, however this performance showed that they have the intention and quality to go much further this time.
Italy simply had no answer to France's brilliant attack in the first half, with Diani's trickery and direct running causing panic in the defence, while Katoto - who in addition to her goal provided the assist for Geyoro's second - highlighted why she is a striker to be feared at Euro 2022.
On this showing, no defence will want to come up against this France attack, which blended skill, pace and clinical finishing to devastating effect.
Defensive work to do for Italy
Having failed to get out of the group stage in 2017, Italy were hoping to do much better this time around. But such a heavy defeat in their opening game is far from an ideal start.
However, they can take heart from their second-half display. As outclassed as they were in the opening 45 minutes, they competed after the break and were unfortunate to not have more than the one consolation goal.
That may have been down to France stepping off in attack to conserve energy, but Italy should take encouragement from how they finished the game as they look to get up and running against Iceland on Thursday.
Player of the match
GeyoroGrace Geyoro
France
Avg
- Squad number8Player nameGeyoroAverage rating
9.00
- Squad number20Player nameCascarinoAverage rating
8.63
- Squad number11Player nameDianiAverage rating
8.46
- Squad number21Player namePeyraud-MagninAverage rating
8.26
- Squad number22Player namePérissetAverage rating
8.11
- Squad number9Player nameKatotoAverage rating
8.05
- Squad number6Player nameTolettiAverage rating
8.03
- Squad number5Player nameTounkaraAverage rating
8.03
- Squad number7Player nameKarchaouiAverage rating
8.00
- Squad number3Player nameRenardAverage rating
7.98
- Squad number14Player nameBilbaultAverage rating
7.90
- Squad number13Player nameBachaAverage rating
7.00
- Squad number15Player nameDaliAverage rating
6.52
- Squad number12Player nameMalardAverage rating
6.46
- Squad number17Player nameBaltimoreAverage rating
6.30
- Squad number18Player nameSarrAverage rating
6.09
Italy
Avg
- Squad number10Player nameGirelliAverage rating
6.44
- Squad number4Player nameGalliAverage rating
6.35
- Squad number17Player nameBoattinAverage rating
6.20
- Squad number6Player nameGiuglianoAverage rating
6.19
- Squad number18Player nameCarusoAverage rating
6.00
- Squad number5Player nameLinariAverage rating
5.81
- Squad number11Player nameBonanseaAverage rating
5.73
- Squad number20Player namePiemonteAverage rating
5.64
- Squad number13Player nameBartoliAverage rating
5.60
- Squad number1Player nameGiulianiAverage rating
5.48
- Squad number16Player nameDi GuglielmoAverage rating
5.31
- Squad number2Player nameBergamaschiAverage rating
5.25
- Squad number3Player nameGamaAverage rating
5.00
- Squad number19Player nameGiacintiAverage rating
4.40
- Squad number8Player nameRosucciAverage rating
3.79
- Squad number7Player nameSimonettiAverage rating
3.71
Line-ups
France
Formation 4-3-3
- 21Peyraud-Magnin
- 22Périsset
- 5Tounkara
- 3Renard
- 7KarchaouiSubstituted forBaltimoreat 88'minutes
- 8GeyoroSubstituted forDaliat 67'minutes
- 14Bilbault
- 6Toletti
- 11DianiSubstituted forBachaat 78'minutes
- 9KatotoSubstituted forSarrat 77'minutes
- 20CascarinoSubstituted forMalardat 67'minutes
Substitutes
- 1Chavas
- 2Palis
- 4Torrent
- 10Matéo
- 12Malard
- 13Bacha
- 15Dali
- 16Lerond
- 17Baltimore
- 18Sarr
- 19Mbock Bathy
- 23Cissoko
Italy
Formation 4-3-3
- 1Giuliani
- 13Bartoli
- 3GamaBooked at 66mins
- 5Linari
- 17BoattinBooked at 16mins
- 4GalliSubstituted forRosucciat 45'minutes
- 6GiuglianoSubstituted forSimonettiat 45'minutesBooked at 52mins
- 18CarusoSubstituted forPiemonteat 74'minutes
- 2Bergamaschi
- 10GirelliSubstituted forGiacintiat 58'minutes
- 11BonanseaSubstituted forDi Guglielmoat 81'minutes
Substitutes
- 7Simonetti
- 8Rosucci
- 9Sabatino
- 12Schroffenegger
- 14Bonfantini
- 15Filangeri
- 16Di Guglielmo
- 19Giacinti
- 20Piemonte
- 22Durante
- 23Lenzini
- Referee:
- Rebecca Welch
- Attendance:
- 8,541
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home59%
- Away41%
- Shots
- Home16
- Away13
- Shots on Target
- Home7
- Away6
- Corners
- Home3
- Away7
- Fouls
- Home8
- Away11
Live Text
Post update
Full Time
Second Half ends, France 5, Italy 1.
Post update
Attempt saved. Martina Piemonte (Italy) header from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Flaminia Simonetti with a cross.
Post update
Corner, Italy. Conceded by Wendie Renard.
Post update
Attempt missed. Ouleymata Sarr (France) header from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Sandy Baltimore with a cross.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Flaminia Simonetti (Italy) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Valentina Giacinti.
Substitution
Substitution, France. Sandy Baltimore replaces Sakina Karchaoui.
Post update
Attempt missed. Selma Bacha (France) left footed shot from very close range misses to the left. Assisted by Melvine Malard with a cross following a fast break.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Martina Piemonte (Italy) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Lisa Boattin (Italy) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Valentina Giacinti.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Valentina Giacinti (Italy) left footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Martina Piemonte.
Post update
Foul by Ève Périsset (France).
Post update
Lisa Boattin (Italy) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Substitution
Substitution, Italy. Lucia Di Guglielmo replaces Barbara Bonansea.
Post update
Aïssatou Tounkara (France) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Valentina Giacinti (Italy).
Post update
Corner, Italy. Conceded by Sakina Karchaoui.
Substitution
Substitution, France. Selma Bacha replaces Kadidiatou Diani.
Substitution
Substitution, France. Ouleymata Sarr replaces Marie-Antoinette Katoto.
Goal!
Goal! France 5, Italy 1. Martina Piemonte (Italy) header from very close range to the top left corner. Assisted by Lisa Boattin with a cross.