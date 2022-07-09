Last updated on .From the section Women's Football

France are among the favourites to win the Euros

Women's Euro 2022 - France v Italy Date: Sunday, 10 July Venue: New York Stadium, Rotherham Kick-off: 20:00 BST Coverage: BBC Two and live text coverage on the BBC Sport website

France coach Corinne Diacre expects their Euro 2022 opener against Italy to be a close encounter in Rotherham.

The French are ranked third in the world but have not reached the last four in a European Championship.

"Now we start another competition. We must reset the counters to zero," said Diacre.

"We take the three teams [also Belgium and Iceland] at the same level. I hope for an open game. I think it's going to be a close game."

France did not concede a single goal in qualifying and scored 44 across their eight games.

Italy went out in the group stages five years ago in the Netherlands.

Their keeper Laura Giuliani said: "This team is strong and we have played together for many years now, so we know each other very well.

"Knowing each other is important in order to have common goals and the big job for the national team is to put together all these little things to create a common objective."