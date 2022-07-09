Last updated on .From the section Leeds United

Raphinha scored as Leeds secured their Premier League status on the final day of last season at Brentford

Raphinha has been left out of Leeds United's squad for their pre-season tour of Australia.

The Brazil winger has been the subject of a bid from Arsenal and interest from Barcelona and Chelsea.

Leeds fly out to the Gold Coast on Sunday for games against Aston Villa and Brisbane Roar, before heading to Perth to face Crystal Palace.

The club would be looking for more than £50m for Raphinha, who they signed from Rennes for £17m two years ago.

Speaking after Leeds' 4-0 friendly win against Blackpool on Thursday, manager Jesse Marsch said there was urgency from Raphinha to find a solution.

"He [Raphinha] has hopes and dreams and we'll see how everything goes. I know he loves this team, this club and being here," he said.

"We'll see how things progress. We have to wait and see what's happening in the next few days. There's urgency from his end to come up with a solution."

Meanwhile, all six of the club's new signings are included in the pre-season squad, along with 16-year-old Archie Gray who is the grandson and son of former Scotland internationals Frank Gray and Andy Gray.

Defender Junior Firpo has a knock and is absent from the squad.