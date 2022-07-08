Last updated on .From the section Sunderland

Jack Clarke played in Sunderland's play-off final win over Wycombe at Wembley last season

Sunderland have completed the permanent signing of Spurs winger Jack Clarke following a loan spell at the Stadium of Light last season.

The 21-year-old arrives for an undisclosed fee and has signed a four-year deal.

Clarke joined Sunderland on loan in January and made 20 appearances on the way to helping secure promotion to the Championship via the play-offs.

Manager Alex Neil described Clarke as "a player with huge potential".

The winger, who has previously played in the Championship for Leeds, Stoke and QPR, says he is "delighted to be back".

"It felt right to return and after winning promotion to the Championship last season, I'm excited to play my part in the next step of our journey," he added.

Clarke is Sunderland's second summer signing following the arrival of Daniel Ballard from Arsenal.