Scottish League Cup
FraserburghFraserburgh0KilmarnockKilmarnock1

Fraserburgh v Kilmarnock

Last updated on .From the section Scottish Cup

Line-ups

Fraserburgh

Formation 4-3-3

  • 1Leask
  • 22Aitken
  • 3Hay
  • 5Simpson
  • 8West
  • 6Young
  • 14Watt
  • 15Guild
  • 17Butcher
  • 19Sargent
  • 10Duncan

Substitutes

  • 4Cowie
  • 12Laird
  • 16MacLellan
  • 18Wood
  • 20Milne
  • 21Barbour
  • 24Grant

Kilmarnock

Formation 3-5-2

  • 1Hemming
  • 14Sanders
  • 5Taylor
  • 18Waters
  • 11Armstrong
  • 7McKenzie
  • 4Power
  • 31Polworth
  • 15Murray
  • 28Lafferty
  • 9Shaw

Substitutes

  • 12Hodson
  • 17Lyons
  • 20Walker
  • 21McInroy
  • 22Donnelly
  • 24McGowan
  • 27Cameron
  • 32Warnock
  • 34Watson
Referee:
Graham Grainger

Live Text

  1. Goal!

    Goal! Fraserburgh 0, Kilmarnock 1. Oli Shaw (Kilmarnock) header from the centre of the box.

  2. Post update

    Attempt saved. Oli Shaw (Kilmarnock) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.

  3. Kick Off

    First Half begins.

  4. Post update

    Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

As It Stands

A

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Dumbarton10100001
2Stirling10100001
3Aberdeen00000000
4Peterhead00000000
5Raith Rovers00000000

B

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Fraserburgh10100001
2Kilmarnock10100001
3Partick Thistle10100001
4Stenhousemuir10100001
5Montrose00000000

C

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Buckie Thistle10100001
2Dunfermline10100001
3East Fife10100001
4Ross County10100001
5Alloa00000000

D

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Clyde10100001
2Falkirk10100001
3Hibernian10100001
4Morton10100001
5Bonnyrigg Rose00000000

E

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Airdrieonians10100001
2Arbroath10100001
3Cowdenbeath10100001
4St Mirren10100001
5FC Edinburgh00000000

F

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Annan Athletic10100001
2Ayr10100001
3Elgin10100001
4Queen of Sth10100001
5St Johnstone00000000

G

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Livingston11001013
2Inverness CT10100001
3Kelty Hearts10100001
4Cove Rangers00000000
5Albion100101-10

H

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Dundee10100001
2Hamilton10100001
3Queen's Park10100001
4Stranraer10100001
5Forfar00000000
View full Scottish League Cup tables

