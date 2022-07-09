Fraserburgh v Kilmarnock

Goal! Fraserburgh 0, Kilmarnock 1. Oli Shaw (Kilmarnock) header from the centre of the box.
FraserburghFraserburgh0KilmarnockKilmarnock1
Last updated on .From the section Scottish Cup
Formation 4-3-3
Formation 3-5-2
Goal! Fraserburgh 0, Kilmarnock 1. Oli Shaw (Kilmarnock) header from the centre of the box.
Attempt saved. Oli Shaw (Kilmarnock) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
First Half begins.
Lineups are announced and players are warming up.
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Dumbarton
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|Stirling
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
|Aberdeen
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|Peterhead
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|5
|Raith Rovers
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Fraserburgh
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|Kilmarnock
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
|Partick Thistle
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|4
|Stenhousemuir
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|5
|Montrose
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Buckie Thistle
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|Dunfermline
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
|East Fife
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|4
|Ross County
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|5
|Alloa
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Clyde
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|Falkirk
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
|Hibernian
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|4
|Morton
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|5
|Bonnyrigg Rose
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Airdrieonians
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|Arbroath
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
|Cowdenbeath
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|4
|St Mirren
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|5
|FC Edinburgh
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Annan Athletic
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|Ayr
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
|Elgin
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|4
|Queen of Sth
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|5
|St Johnstone
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Livingston
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|3
|2
|Inverness CT
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
|Kelty Hearts
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|4
|Cove Rangers
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|5
|Albion
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|-1
|0
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Dundee
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|Hamilton
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
|Queen's Park
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|4
|Stranraer
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|5
|Forfar
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0