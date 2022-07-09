Stranraer v Queen's Park

Corner, Queen's Park. Conceded by Sam Ellis.
StranraerStranraer0Queen's ParkQueen's Park0
Last updated on .From the section Scottish Cup
Formation 4-4-1-1
Formation 4-2-3-1
Corner, Queen's Park. Conceded by Sam Ellis.
Grant Savoury (Queen's Park) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Grant Gallagher (Stranraer).
Attempt missed. Simon Murray (Queen's Park) right footed shot from outside the box is too high.
First Half begins.
Lineups are announced and players are warming up.
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Dumbarton
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|Stirling
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
|Aberdeen
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|Peterhead
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|5
|Raith Rovers
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Fraserburgh
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|Kilmarnock
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
|Partick Thistle
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|4
|Stenhousemuir
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|5
|Montrose
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Buckie Thistle
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|Dunfermline
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
|East Fife
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|4
|Ross County
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|5
|Alloa
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Clyde
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|Falkirk
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
|Hibernian
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|4
|Morton
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|5
|Bonnyrigg Rose
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Airdrieonians
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|Arbroath
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
|Cowdenbeath
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|4
|St Mirren
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|5
|FC Edinburgh
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Annan Athletic
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|Ayr
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
|Elgin
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|4
|Queen of Sth
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|5
|St Johnstone
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Albion
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|Inverness CT
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
|Kelty Hearts
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|4
|Livingston
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|5
|Cove Rangers
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Dundee
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|Hamilton
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
|Queen's Park
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|4
|Stranraer
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|5
|Forfar
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0