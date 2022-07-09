Dundee v Hamilton Academical

Foul by Shaun Byrne (Dundee).
DundeeDundee0HamiltonHamilton Academical0
Last updated on .From the section Scottish Cup
Formation 4-1-4-1
Formation 3-5-1-1
Foul by Shaun Byrne (Dundee).
Scott Martin (Hamilton Academical) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Attempt missed. Steve Lawson (Hamilton Academical) right footed shot from outside the box is too high from a direct free kick.
Foul by Max Anderson (Dundee).
Lewis Spence (Hamilton Academical) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt missed. Sam Fisher (Dundee) header from the centre of the box is too high following a corner.
Corner, Dundee. Conceded by Daniel O'Reilly.
Jordan Marshall (Dundee) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Scott Martin (Hamilton Academical).
First Half begins.
Lineups are announced and players are warming up.
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Dumbarton
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|Stirling
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
|Aberdeen
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|Peterhead
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|5
|Raith Rovers
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Fraserburgh
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|Kilmarnock
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
|Partick Thistle
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|4
|Stenhousemuir
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|5
|Montrose
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Buckie Thistle
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|Dunfermline
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
|East Fife
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|4
|Ross County
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|5
|Alloa
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Clyde
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|Falkirk
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
|Hibernian
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|4
|Morton
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|5
|Bonnyrigg Rose
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Airdrieonians
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|Arbroath
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
|Cowdenbeath
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|4
|St Mirren
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|5
|FC Edinburgh
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Annan Athletic
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|Ayr
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
|Elgin
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|4
|Queen of Sth
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|5
|St Johnstone
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Livingston
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|3
|2
|Inverness CT
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
|Kelty Hearts
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|4
|Cove Rangers
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|5
|Albion
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|-1
|0
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Dundee
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|Hamilton
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
|Queen's Park
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|4
|Stranraer
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|5
|Forfar
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0