Buckie Thistle v Ross County

Foul by Jordy Hiwula-Mayifuila (Ross County).
Line-ups
Buckie Thistle
Formation 4-2-3-1
- 1Demus
- 19Munro
- 16Fyffe
- 6Murray
- 13Ramsay
- 7Fraser
- 15Pugh
- 17Barry
- 10MacAskill
- 11Urquhart
- 20Goodall
Substitutes
- 2Wood
- 3McLauchlan
- 5MacKinnon
- 12Herbert
- 14McCabe
- 18Milne
- 23Adams
Ross County
Formation 4-2-3-1
- 21Munro
- 2Randall
- 15Watson
- 6Iacovitti
- 3Purrington
- 8Callachan
- 24Paton
- 7Edwards
- 10Dhanda
- 19Hiwula-Mayifuila
- 26White
Substitutes
- 4Cancola
- 9Samuel
- 11Sims
- 14Loturi
- 17Olaigbe
- 20Mackinnon
- 23Wright
- 30Smith
- 31Eastwood
- Referee:
- Chris Graham
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home30%
- Away70%
- Shots
- Home0
- Away2
- Shots on Target
- Home0
- Away2
- Corners
- Home0
- Away1
- Fouls
- Home2
- Away3
Live Text
Cohen Ramsay (Buckie Thistle) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Hamish Munro (Buckie Thistle) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Jordan White (Ross County).
Attempt saved. Ben Purrington (Ross County) header from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Foul by Jack Murray (Buckie Thistle).
Owura Edwards (Ross County) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Sam Pugh (Buckie Thistle).
Keith Watson (Ross County) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Hand ball by Owura Edwards (Ross County).
Corner, Ross County. Conceded by Balint Demus.
Attempt saved. Ross Callachan (Ross County) right footed shot from the left side of the six yard box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Kick Off
First Half begins.
Lineups are announced and players are warming up.