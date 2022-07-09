Close menu
Scottish League Cup
Buckie ThistleBuckie Thistle0Ross CountyRoss County0

Buckie Thistle v Ross County

Line-ups

Buckie Thistle

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 1Demus
  • 19Munro
  • 16Fyffe
  • 6Murray
  • 13Ramsay
  • 7Fraser
  • 15Pugh
  • 17Barry
  • 10MacAskill
  • 11Urquhart
  • 20Goodall

Substitutes

  • 2Wood
  • 3McLauchlan
  • 5MacKinnon
  • 12Herbert
  • 14McCabe
  • 18Milne
  • 23Adams

Ross County

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 21Munro
  • 2Randall
  • 15Watson
  • 6Iacovitti
  • 3Purrington
  • 8Callachan
  • 24Paton
  • 7Edwards
  • 10Dhanda
  • 19Hiwula-Mayifuila
  • 26White

Substitutes

  • 4Cancola
  • 9Samuel
  • 11Sims
  • 14Loturi
  • 17Olaigbe
  • 20Mackinnon
  • 23Wright
  • 30Smith
  • 31Eastwood
Referee:
Chris Graham

Match Stats

Home TeamBuckie ThistleAway TeamRoss County
Possession
Home30%
Away70%
Shots
Home0
Away2
Shots on Target
Home0
Away2
Corners
Home0
Away1
Fouls
Home2
Away3

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Foul by Jordy Hiwula-Mayifuila (Ross County).

  2. Post update

    Cohen Ramsay (Buckie Thistle) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  3. Post update

    Hamish Munro (Buckie Thistle) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  4. Post update

    Foul by Jordan White (Ross County).

  5. Post update

    Attempt saved. Ben Purrington (Ross County) header from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.

  6. Post update

    Foul by Jack Murray (Buckie Thistle).

  7. Post update

    Owura Edwards (Ross County) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  8. Post update

    Foul by Sam Pugh (Buckie Thistle).

  9. Post update

    Keith Watson (Ross County) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  10. Post update

    Hand ball by Owura Edwards (Ross County).

  11. Post update

    Corner, Ross County. Conceded by Balint Demus.

  12. Post update

    Attempt saved. Ross Callachan (Ross County) right footed shot from the left side of the six yard box is saved in the centre of the goal.

  13. Kick Off

    First Half begins.

  14. Post update

    Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

