Ayr United v Elgin City

Foul by Andy Murdoch (Ayr United).
AyrAyr United0ElginElgin City0
Last updated on .From the section Scottish Cup
Formation 3-5-2
Formation 4-1-4-1
Foul by Andy Murdoch (Ayr United).
Fin Allen (Elgin City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Lineups are announced and players are warming up.
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Dumbarton
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|Stirling
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
|Aberdeen
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|Peterhead
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|5
|Raith Rovers
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Fraserburgh
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|Kilmarnock
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
|Partick Thistle
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|4
|Stenhousemuir
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|5
|Montrose
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Buckie Thistle
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|Dunfermline
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
|East Fife
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|4
|Ross County
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|5
|Alloa
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Clyde
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|Falkirk
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
|Hibernian
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|4
|Morton
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|5
|Bonnyrigg Rose
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Airdrieonians
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|Arbroath
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
|Cowdenbeath
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|4
|St Mirren
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|5
|FC Edinburgh
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Annan Athletic
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|Ayr
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
|Elgin
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|4
|Queen of Sth
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|5
|St Johnstone
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Albion
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|Inverness CT
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
|Kelty Hearts
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|4
|Livingston
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|5
|Cove Rangers
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Dundee
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|Hamilton
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
|Queen's Park
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|4
|Stranraer
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|5
|Forfar
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0