Scottish League Cup
AlbionAlbion Rovers0LivingstonLivingston1

Albion Rovers v Livingston

Last updated on .From the section Scottish Cup

Line-ups

Albion

Formation 4-4-2

  • 1Leighfield
  • 2Fagan
  • 4Sonkur
  • 5McGowan
  • 3Malcolm
  • 7Wilson
  • 8Kidd
  • 6Fleming
  • 11Reilly
  • 9Testa
  • 10Paton

Substitutes

  • 12Dolan
  • 14Fernie
  • 15Roberts
  • 16Duncan
  • 17Sandberg

Livingston

Formation 4-3-3

  • 31Konovalov
  • 2Devlin
  • 5Fitzwater
  • 20Bitsindou
  • 29Penrice
  • 18Holt
  • 8Pittman
  • 14Mullin
  • 22Shinnie
  • 10Esmael Gonçalves
  • 19Nouble

Substitutes

  • 3Longridge
  • 7Bahamboula
  • 9Anderson
  • 11Montaño
  • 12Brandon
  • 24Kelly
  • 25Cancar
  • 32Stryjek
  • 33Omeonga
Referee:
Don Robertson

Live Text

  1. Goal!

    Goal! Albion Rovers 0, Livingston 1. Scott Pittman (Livingston) header from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner.

  2. Kick Off

    First Half begins.

  3. Post update

    Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

Top Stories