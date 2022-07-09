Last updated on .From the section Derby

Haydon Roberts joins the Rams as they prepare for life in League One following relegation last season

Derby have signed defender Haydon Roberts from Premier League Brighton on a season-long loan.

The 20-year-old has progressed through the youth ranks with the Seagulls and has played for the first team in the Carabao Cup.

He has also spent time on loan at Rochdale, making 26 appearances for the club during the 2020-21 campaign.

Roberts becomes the seventh player to join the Rams since new owner David Clowes took over at the club.

Derby signed experienced trio Conor Hourihane, James Chester and David McGoldrick on Wednesday, following the arrivals of Tom Barkhuizen, Joe Wildsmith and Nathaniel Mendez-Laing on 2 July.