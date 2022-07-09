Last updated on .From the section MK Dons

Jamie Cumming helped the Dons to a third-place finish in League One after arriving on loan in January

Goalkeeper Jamie Cumming has agreed a deal to return to MK Dons for a second loan spell from Chelsea.

He kept 10 clean sheets in 23 appearances while on loan with the Dons last season and will spend the upcoming campaign with the League One club.

The 22-year-old joined Chelsea at the age of eight but is yet to make a senior first-team appearance.

"I am buzzing to be back. I'm glad it's done and I am looking forward to getting going again," said Cumming.

"I am very ambitious and I want to play at the highest level but the timing is right in my career for me to come back here, keep playing games and keep developing as a player and a person."