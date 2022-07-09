Last updated on .From the section Women's Euro 2022

Demi Vance started Northern Ireland's historic Euro 2022 opener with Norway on Thursday

Northern Ireland defender Demi Vance says Monday's Euro 2022 match with Austria is "do or die" for Kenny Shiels' side.

Both teams lost their opening Group A matches, with Austria falling to a 1-0 defeat by England while Norway beat Northern Ireland 4-1.

NI drew and lost to Austria recently in World Cup qualifying.

"It's must-win for us, but over the past few years that has always been our mentality," said Vance.

Northern Ireland are the lowest-ranked side in the competition while Austria reached the semi-finals of the tournament in 2017 and three points are likely to be required in Southampton on Monday if either side want to progress from the group.

The sides have met twice in World Cup qualifying over the past eight months, with Austria netting an injury-time equaliser at Seaview in October before capitalising on Northern Ireland errors to win 3-1 in April.

"I always say the Austria game at home when we drew 2-2 was probably the hardest result we had to take," said Vance, who is a free agent after the expiry of her Rangers contract.

"I think when we went out to Austria we underperformed in the first half but in the second half we were the better team. We've learnt from our mistakes."

On paper, the Austria game is a the most realistic chance for Northern Ireland to secure a historic result after Thursday's defeat by Norway and with England still to come in their final game.

Vance believes Austria are still favourites for Monday's game but there is a strong belief Northern Ireland can pick up their maiden victory in their first-ever major tournament.

"Every game we go into we are underdogs, but Kenny, Dean and the staff have instilled a belief we can go and get any results no matter the team," she added.

"We have done our homework and done our analysis as a group. I think every game for us is do or die. We went through a run of 10 games where we didn't get beaten and we had exactly the same attitude."