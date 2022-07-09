Welsh football pre-season guide 2022
Cardiff City and Swansea City have begun preparations for the new Championship season, with both clubs looking for better in 2022-23.
Swansea finished 15th last season, with Cardiff eight points worse off in 18th.
Newport County are hoping to improve on last season's 11th-placed finish in League Two.
And there are high hopes for Wrexham ahead of the new National League campaign after they missed out in the play-offs last term.
The build-up to the new season has already started, so here is BBC Sport Wales' guide to the pre-season friendlies of the four Welsh clubs.
Friday, 1 July
Swansea City 7-0 Haverfordwest
Undy AFC 0-7 Newport County
Tuesday, 5 July
Swansea City 0-2 Colchester United & Swansea City 1-0 Colchester United (two hour-long games)
Saturday, 9 July
Cardiff City 3-2 Cambridge United
Newport County v Hungerford Town
Swansea City 3-2 Forest Green Rovers
Tuesday, 12 July
Cardiff City v Newport County
Plymouth Argyle v Swansea City
Friday, 15 July
Weston-Super-Mare v Newport County
Saturday, 16 July
Cheltenham Town v Cardiff City
Nantwich Town v Wrexham
Swansea City v Bristol Rovers
Torquay United v Newport County
Tuesday, 19 July
Shrewsbury Town v Cardiff City
Saturday, 23 July
Charlton Athletic v Swansea City
Forest Green Rovers v Newport County
Swindon Town v Cardiff City
Saturday, 30 July
Wrexham v Macclesfield Town