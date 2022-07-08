Last updated on .From the section Brentford

Brentford have signed Bologna defender Aaron Hickey for an undisclosed fee.

The 20-year-old Scotland international has signed a four-year deal and joins the Bees subject to international clearance.

Hickey moved to the Serie A club from Heart of Midlothian in 2020 and made 36 appearances last season, scoring five goals and registering one assist.

"I am very pleased that we have managed to sign Aaron," Brentford boss Thomas Frank said.

More to follow.