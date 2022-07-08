Last updated on .From the section Wrexham

Elliot Lee spent loan spells with Charlton Athletic and Oxford United during his time at Luton

Wrexham have signed former Luton Town forward Elliot Lee on a three-year contract.

Lee left Championship side Luton at the end of the 2021-22 campaign having spent the season on loan at Charlton Athletic.

The 27-year-old started his career at West Ham United and moved to Barnsley, where he spent a year before joining Luton in 2017.

"I wanted to join somewhere that excited me," Lee said.

"I had a few EFL offers but after hearing about the ambition of this Club, it was Wrexham for me.

"I feel like I know what it takes to get promoted.

"We got back-to-back promotions at Luton. I joined them in League Two and left them in the Championship, so if I can do something similar at Wrexham I think we'll all be delighted."

Lee is Wrexham's third signing of the close season following the arrival of defender Jordan Tunnicliffe and goalkeeper Mark Howard

"He's been involved in a successful team at Luton and we're really looking forward to integrating him with our squad in the coming weeks.

"In all my chats with him, he's really understood and been enthused by what the Club is all about. That buy-in is just as important as his ability."

Meanwhile striker Jake Bickerstaff, 20, has signed a contract extension with Wrexham until the end of the 2023-24 season.